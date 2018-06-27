Two adults escape late night house fire

Shawnee Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a late night fire which heavily damaged a home near 56th Terrace and Noland Road on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 13248 West 56th Terrace at 11:11 p.m. They arrived to report heavy smoke visible from the two-story home and a second alarm was requested.

The second alarm brought in additional firefighters and equipment from Shawnee, Lenexa, Overland Park, and Consolidated Fire District No. 2, along with Johnson County Med-Act.

Firefighters battled heavy fire in the upper level and through the roof of the home for nearly an hour before the flames were knocked down and the fire was declared to be under control.

Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says both adult residents of the home were able to get out, with their dog, and were not injured. The couple's cat is missing. Sands says the couple will be staying with family and has not requested any assistance from the Red Cross.

Fire investigators arrived on scene before midnight and spoke with the residents to begin their investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Check back with this report for updates.

More photos from this scene are available on the Operation 100 News Facebook page.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.