Man admits to string of armed robberies in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri man is expected to spend 25 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies that ended when another suspect was fatally shot by police.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City say 23-year-old Deonte Collins-Abbott of Grandview pleaded guilty Thursday to robbery and firearms charges. He'll be sentenced later but a plea agreement spells out terms of his sentence.

Collins-Abbott admitted to eight armed robberies in early 2016, though federal investigators believe he was involved in at least 27. The crimes occurred in Kansas City and its suburbs in both Missouri and Kansas.

Collins-Abbott and two other men robbed a Blue Springs, Mo., Walgreens in March 2016. Authorities say Jermon Seals of Shawnee, was fatally shot by officers after he pointed gun at them.