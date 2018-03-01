Boys basketball roundup: SMNW, SMN end season with sub-state semifinal losses

Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North's boys basketball teams saw their respective seasons come to an end on Wednesday in the Class 6A sub-state semifinals.

The Cougars' comeback effort against Lawrence High fell just short in a 64-55 loss to the Lions. The Indians fell to Olathe North, 70-35.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (9-12) dug itself a deep hole in the first quarter, as Lawrence built a 19-2 lead. The Cougars — who suffered a 77-51 loss to Lawrence on Feb. 13 — roared back to make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get over the hump.

George Specht led the Cougars with 18 points. Verlee McCullough added 11. Lawrence's Clarence King led all scorers with 19 points, 11 of which came in the final three-and-a-half minutes. Lawrence High (12-9) will travel to Blue Valley North (15-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday for the right to go to state.

Shawnee Mission North's first win of the season came against Olathe North, as the Indians defeated the Eagles, 69-62, on Dec. 15, but Wednesday was a much different story.

The Eagles jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and didn't let up on their way to sub-state final. The Indians started the season 7-5, but lost seven of their last nine to finish with a record of 9-12.

Olathe North (13-8) will hit the road to play SM East (14-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.