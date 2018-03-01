Archive for Thursday, March 1, 2018

Girls basketball roundup: St. James, Mill Valley move on to sub-state title games

By Chris Duderstadt

March 1, 2018

St. James Academy and Mill Valley's girls basketball teams came away with victories on Wednesday to advance to their respective Class 5A sub-state championship games.

The Thunder went on the road to upend Topeka Seaman, 49-47, while the Jaguars tamed Turner, 57-39.

St. James trailed by as many as 12, but pulled within three going into halftime. The Thunder still trailed by three going into the fourth, but outscored the Vikings, 16-11, in the final period. Claudia Russell and Torri Kempf paced St. James with 14 points apiece, and Mary Goetz added 10.

The Thunder (7-14) have won three of their last four entering Saturday's sub-state final showdown against Lansing (16-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lansing.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 30-22 halftime lead before extending its advantage in the second half. Mill Valley pushed its lead from eight to 16 in the third quarter.

Next up for the Jaguars (17-4) is a home tilt against Eastern Kansas League foe Blue Valley Southwest (9-12) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Mill Valley defeated BV Southwest, 53-39, on Jan. 30.

De Soto suffers season-ending loss to BVSW

Blue Valley Southwest knocked off De Soto, 57-39, on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the sub-state final against Mill Valley.

The Wildcats led, 11-10, at the end of the first quarter, but the Timberwolves outscored De Soto, 18-6, in the second. Southwest hit De Soto with a 13-5 run to begin the third to push its lead to 19.

De Soto ended the season with a record of 9-12.

