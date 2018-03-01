Archive for Thursday, March 1, 2018
Girls basketball roundup: St. James, Mill Valley move on to sub-state title games
March 1, 2018
St. James Academy and Mill Valley's girls basketball teams came away with victories on Wednesday to advance to their respective Class 5A sub-state championship games.
The Thunder went on the road to upend Topeka Seaman, 49-47, while the Jaguars tamed Turner, 57-39.
St. James trailed by as many as 12, but pulled within three going into halftime. The Thunder still trailed by three going into the fourth, but outscored the Vikings, 16-11, in the final period. Claudia Russell and Torri Kempf paced St. James with 14 points apiece, and Mary Goetz added 10.
The Thunder (7-14) have won three of their last four entering Saturday's sub-state final showdown against Lansing (16-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lansing.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 30-22 halftime lead before extending its advantage in the second half. Mill Valley pushed its lead from eight to 16 in the third quarter.
Next up for the Jaguars (17-4) is a home tilt against Eastern Kansas League foe Blue Valley Southwest (9-12) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Mill Valley defeated BV Southwest, 53-39, on Jan. 30.
De Soto suffers season-ending loss to BVSW
Blue Valley Southwest knocked off De Soto, 57-39, on Wednesday to clinch a spot in the sub-state final against Mill Valley.
The Wildcats led, 11-10, at the end of the first quarter, but the Timberwolves outscored De Soto, 18-6, in the second. Southwest hit De Soto with a 13-5 run to begin the third to push its lead to 19.
De Soto ended the season with a record of 9-12.
