SMNW girls bowling 8th at 6A state meet; Three area bowlers medal

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls bowling team placed eighth at the Class 6A state meet on Thursday at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

Charlie Queral paced the Cougars with an 11th-place series of 516. Queral posted scores of 163, 157 and 196.

Hadley Sayers was one pin and one place away from joining Queral as a state medalist. Sayers was consistent with scores of 155, 169 and 167 to finish with a 491 series.

The rest of the Cougars' squad consisted of Alaina Burris (31st place, 478 series), Emilia Battles (45th, 444), Chey Bolin (52nd, 434) and Emma Reinke (58th, 406).

Brianna Hubenett and Jessica Nevins represented SM North. Hubenett recorded scores of 179, 106 and 173 to finish with a 458 series, which was good for 39th place. Nevins followed in 60th after finishing with games of 138, 143 and 118 for a 399 series.

Haysville-Campus won the 6A girls champion with individual champion Piper Reams leading the way with a 600 series. Garden City and Wichita Northwest followed in second and third.

SMNW's Bolin, SMN's Johnson round out careers as state placers

Shawnee Mission Northwest's Garrett Bolin and SM North's Daniel Johnson earned some hardware in their final high school bowling meet after finishing 11th and 13th, respectively, while bowling as individuals in the 6A boys competition.

Bolin threw games of 167, 206 and 182 to finish with a 555 series. Johnson was posted fairly similar scores of 173, 202 and 169 for a 544 series.

North's Brandon Otoya placed 38th with a 476 series. Otoya finished with a bang after throwing games of 131, 139 and 206.

Washburn Rural's Blake Massey highlighted the 6A meet with a perfect first game. Massey followed up his score of 300 in Game 1 with scores of 230 and 265 in Game 2 and 3 for a first-place series of 795 to help the Junior Blues finish as state runners-up. Wichita Northwest placed three bowlers in the top eight to win the 6A boys competition. Olathe East followed in third.