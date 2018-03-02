Mill Valley girls bowling 10th, boys 12th at 5-1A state meet; De Soto’s Lovegren, MV’s Laluk medal

The Mill Valley girls and boys bowling teams placed 10th and 12th, respectively, at the Class 5-1A state meet on Friday at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

Bri Laluk led the Jaguars with a 527 series, which was good for 13th place. Laluk posted scores of 191, 154 and 182.

Bri Davis (62nd place, 392 series), Abby Berner (68th, 380), Emily Jackson (72nd, 371), Tori Benson (86th, 328) and Bella Hadden (92nd, 300) pitched in to Mill Valley's 10th-place finish.

On the boys side, Kyle Hirner paced Mill Valley's with a 51st-place series of 485. Hirner saved his best game for last, as he recorded scores of 163, 116 and 206.

Trey Callahan (58th, 476), Brad Teasley (84th, 404), Jack Matchette (93rd, 385), Brent Stevenson (95th, 331) and Gabriel Hakes (96th, 323) rounded out the 12th-place performance for Mill Valley.

The top series from Shawnee area bowlers came from De Soto's Tyler Lovegren. The De Soto sophomore finished ninth in the boys competition after throwing games of 189, 211 and 220 for a 620 series. Teammate Sean Cauthron followed in 23rd with a 550 series.

Maranatha's Brett Perry concluded his high school career with a 29th-place finish. Perry posted scores of 191, 173 and 171 for a 535 series.

De Soto's Maddy Calvello and St. James Academy's Carey Lawrence qualified individually for the girls state meet. Lawrence wrapped up her high school bowling career with a 35th-place finish. The St. James senior recorded a 439 series, which included scores of 171, 134 and 134. Calvello — the first De Soto girls state qualifier in school history — got better as the meet went on. The De Soto freshman threw games of 109, 122 and 170 for a 401 series en route to a 58th-place finish.

Bishop Carroll claimed the girls state crown after placing three bowlers in the top seven. Shawnee Heights and Salina South followed in second and third. Salina South's Lauren Lust was the individual champion with a 690 series.

Topeka West edged Great Bend by 12 pins for the boys title, while Carroll took third. Carroll's Dillon Malone threw a 672 series to win it on the boys side.