Hoops roundup: Cooper Kaifes’ buzzer-beater sends MV boys to state; State-bound SMNW girls win in OT

The Mill Valley boys and Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball teams punched tickets to their respective state tournaments on Friday.

Maranatha's boys basketball team advanced to the sub-state title game, while the De Soto boys basketball team lost in the sub-state final.

Here's a breakdown of each contest.

Mill Valley boys 64, Wyandotte 63

The milestones and memorable moments have come in bunches for Mill Valley senior basketball player Cooper Kaifes this season.

Kaifes banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Jaguars back to the Class 5A state tournament with a 64-63 win over Wyandotte.

The Loyola Chicago signee poured in a game-high 30 points, and also became the Jaguars' all-time leading scorer. Kaifes' banner night included a highlight reel dunk over two Wyandotte players.

Kaifes already surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone in a 72-60 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Feb. 9. The Mill Valley senior was crowned the winter homecoming king that night and celebrated his 18th birthday the next day.

The buzzer-beater from Kaifes clinched the Jaguars a spot in the 5A state tournament for the fourth time in the past six years. The Jaguars climbed back to the .500 mark at 11-11. The rest of the 5A boys state tournament field will include: Goddard-Eisenhower (19-2), Wichita Heights (19-3), Pittsburg (19-3), Maize (18-4), Bishop Carroll (17-5), Schlagle (17-5) and Seaman (15-7).

The state tournament brackets will officially be released on kshsaa.org at 10 a.m. Sunday. The 5A boys state quarterfinals will take place on Wednesday at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

SMNW girls 48, ONW 46, OT

After having its streak of three straight Class 6A state tournament berths snapped last year at the hands of Olathe Northwest, the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball team got redemption against the Ravens with a 48-46 overtime victory on Friday in the sub-state championship game.

The Cougars had their chances to close out the game at the free-throw line, but they made enough defensive stops to make up for their shooting woes at the charity stripe. After SM Northwest senior Jordann Nachbar missed two free throws with 5.9 seconds left in overtime, Olathe Northwest senior Christen Curry drove coast to coast for a potential game-tying layup to try to force double overtime, but her shot was too strong.

Nachbar led all scorers with 16 points, and made two free throws with 24.9 to go to push the Cougars' lead to 48-44. Curry was able to cut the deficit in half with 7.0 seconds left, but the Ravens never led in the extra period.

The Ravens nearly completed a comeback effort in regulation. With three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, D'Asya Collier-Williams drilled a 3-pointer to help the Cougars match their largest lead at 36-30. However, ONW hit SMNW with an 8-0 run over the next minute-and-a-half to go up by two. Molly Reiber answered Collier-Williams' trey with traditional 3-point play on the ensuing possession. ONW's Kaylie Kappelmann tied it up with 1:51 to play before Erika Boeh gave the Ravens the lead with two free throws at the 1:32 mark.

Cougar junior Hannah Black put an end to the SM Northwest scoring drought when she got the hoop-and-the-harm with 1:08 remaining. Black got fouled on a put-back, but missed the free throw to keep it deadlocked at 38-38.

The Ravens went back in front with 33.3 seconds to go thanks to two free throws from Reiber. With the Cougars' season on the line, Black came through again with a driving layup to pull SM Northwest even with 13 seconds left. Curry maneuvered into the lane for a runner as time expired, but it was off target.

Black — who missed the Cougars' 58-53 loss to the Ravens on Dec. 20 while recovering from a concussion — scored all 10 of her points in the second half and overtime. The Ravens lost one of their best players in Sarah Beth Gueldner early in the first quarter of Friday's matchup when her head hit the floor after taking a charge. Curry went on lead the Ravens with 12 points.

The Cougars (16-6) will be joined in the 6A girls state tournament field by Olathe East (22-0), Wichita South (21-1), Derby (20-1), Manhattan (20-2), Washburn Rural (18-4), Blue Valley North (17-5) and Olathe South (15-7). The 6A girls quarterfinals will also be held on Wednesday at Wichita State's Charles Koch Arena.

A full recap of Cougars' clash against the Ravens will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

Maranatha boys 76, Yates Center 68

Maranatha's magical season came one step to closer to venturing to Manhattan for the 2A state tournament after its 76-68 win over Yates Center in the sub-state semifinals on Friday.

Maranatha took a 39-28 lead into the locker room, and kept the foot on the gas in the third quarter — pushing its lead to 59-39.

Jonathan Jackson paced the Eagles with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Jax Holland and Andrew Fortin added 18 and 11 points, respectively.

The Eagles will try to extend their winning streak to 18 games in the sub-state title game against host St. Mary's Colgan at 7:30 tonight. Colgan defeated Kansas City Christian, 53-36, in the other semifinal. Maranatha and Colgan both enter the sub-state final with a record of 20-2.

Topeka Seaman 69, De Soto boys 52

De Soto's dream of a 5A boys state tournament came to an end in a 69-52 loss to Topeka Seaman.

De Soto trailed by double digits at the end of each quarter after the Vikings cruised to a 22-12 lead at the end of the first. Seaman owned an 11-point lead at halftime and at the conclusion of the third.

The Wildcats gave themselves a chance with a hot-shooting night from behind the arc, as they drained 10 3-pointers. Brannon Bell had a team-high four triples, and Levi Hansen and Jared Baruth added three apiece. Baruth (16 points), Hansen (15) and Bell (12) all scored in double figures.

De Soto couldn't slow down the tandem of Trey Duffey and Jackson Cobb. Cobb jump-started the Vikings with all 16 of his points in the first half. Duffey sparked Seaman after the break with 16 of his game-high 24 points coming in the second half.

The Wildcats' Frontier League title season ended with a record of 13-9.