Basketball roundup: Mill Valley, St. James girls win sub-state titles; State tournament brackets revealed

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy girls basketball teams won Class 5A sub-state championships on Saturday to secure spots at the state tournament at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

The Jaguars rolled to a 51-38 victory over Blue Valley Southwest, while the Thunder upended Lansing, 55-51.

Senior Evan Zars led the Jaguars with 17 points to send Mill Valley to state for the second time in the last three years. The St. Louis University signee scored 10 points in the second quarter to help the Jaguars build a 10-point halftime lead.

The Jaguars broke the game open in the third quarter — outscoring the Timberwolves, 16-7.

Blue Valley Southwest struggled to get into its half-court sets due to the defensive pressure from Mill Valley guards Adde Hinkle and Presley Barton, who logged six and four steals, respectively.

Mill Valley also won the regular season meeting over BV Southwest by a nearly identical score of 53-39.

The Jaguars (18-4) earned the No. 3 seed in the 5A state tournament, and will play No. 6 seed Maize (16-6) in the quarterfinals at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The winner will play St. Thomas Aquinas (20-2) or Salina Central (15-7) at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

A full recap of the Jaguars' win over the Timberwolves will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.

St. James was the Cinderella team of the 5A girls sub-state tournaments after earning road wins over Topeka Seaman and Lansing.

Junior Claudia Russell paced St. James with 16 points against the Lions. Sophomore Madi Biondo added nine.

The Thunder have won four of their last five games going into the state tournament. St. James (8-14) will try to continue its postseason run as the No. 8 seed at state. The Thunder will meet top-seeded Liberal (21-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will take on Bishop Carroll (17-5) or Schlagle (16-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Maranatha boys fall to St. Mary's Colgan in 2A boys sub-state title game

Maranatha Christian Academy's record-breaking season came to an end with a 57-53 loss to St. Mary's Colgan in the 2A boys sub-state title game.

Colgan grabbed its first lead with six-and-a-half minutes remaining and held off Maranatha the rest of the way.

The Eagles had their 17-game winning streak snapped by Colgan, who advanced to the 2A state tournament in Manhattan.

Maranatha finished the season with a record of 20-3. The Eagles set a school record for points in a season and broke MCA's record for points in a game on three different occasions.

Mill Valley boys, SMNW girls learn state tournament first-round opponents

After winning their respective sub-state tournaments on Friday, the Mill Valley boys and Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball teams officially learned on Sunday who they would play in the state quarterfinals.

Mill Valley (11-11) is the No. 8 seed in the 5A boys state tournament at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. The Jaguars will try to knock off top-seeded Goddard-Eisenhower (21-2) at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to play Bishop Carroll (17-5) or Schlagle (17-5) at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The other side of the bracket features matchups between No. 2 seed Pittsburg (19-3) and No. 7 seed Topeka Seaman (15-7) and No. 3 seed Wichita Heights (19-3) and No. 6 seed Salina Central (16-6).

Shawnee Mission Northwest (16-6) will go into the 6A girls state tournament at Wichita State's Charles Koch Arena as the No. 7 seed. The Cougars will clash against No. 2 seed Wichita South (21-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of the 2016 state title game. The winner will face No. 3 seed Derby (20-1) or No. 6 seed Blue Valley North (17-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The other quarterfinal contests will pit No. 1 seed Olathe East (22-0) against No. 8 seed Olathe South (15-7) and No. 4 seed Manhattan (20-2) against No. 5 seed Washburn Rural (18-4).