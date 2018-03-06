Area students earn academic honors

Several Shawnee residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2017 semester.

The President’s Honor Roll included Megan Baldwin, senior, pre-allied health and rehab science; Savannah Chappell, sophomore, multilingual communications and Jackson Drakulich, freshman, secondary social science education.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Rachel Froebe, junior, biology and religion and Baylen Kelley, freshman, health (clinical) track.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade-point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69.