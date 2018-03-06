High school seniors, juniors now cadet law eligible

Kansas American Legion Cadet Law Chairman Elgin Wahlborg recently announced changes in the 2018 Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program.

“The academy is now open to high school juniors and seniors,” Wahlborg said. “Both young women and young men can apply. More women than men participated in 2017.”

Training sessions will be held at the Highway Patrol Training Center in Salina.

The Cadet Law program is sponsored by The American Legion,

Legion Auxiliary, and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Training will start on June 10 with applications due by March 31. Applicants must be high school juniors or seniors with at least a C+ grade point average.

They must be physically capable of fully participating in all activities during the week-long program.

Instruction includes firearms and firing range safety, personal defense, law enforcement history and techniques, pursuit driving under controlled conditions, emergency medical procedures, citizen responsibilities, and aircraft use in law enforcement if whether permits.

Students attending past sessions had varied backgrounds, interests, and career plans.

Many were considering careers in law enforcement, military, law or government service. They used the training to learn more about what they could expect in their chosen careers. Additional information and application forms can be found at ksamlegion.org.

For more information, contact the American Legion Post 327 at 913-631-7710.