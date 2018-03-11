Mill Valley falls to Pittsburg in third-place game of 5A boys basketball state tournament

The Mill Valley boys basketball team fell to Pittsburg, 58-56, in the third-place game of the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

The Jaguars trailed by eight points going into the fourth quarter for the second straight game, but their comeback effort fell short.

Senior Cooper Kaifes scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Freshman Keeshawn Mason joined Kaifes in double figures with 11 points and added nine rebounds.

Pittsburg had three players score in double figures between Drew Roelfs (17 points), DeShaun English (16) and Trenton Austin (11).

The Jaguars finished the season with a record of 12-13.