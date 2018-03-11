Today's news
Mill Valley falls to Pittsburg in third-place game of 5A boys basketball state tournament
March 11, 2018
The Mill Valley boys basketball team fell to Pittsburg, 58-56, in the third-place game of the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.
The Jaguars trailed by eight points going into the fourth quarter for the second straight game, but their comeback effort fell short.
Senior Cooper Kaifes scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Freshman Keeshawn Mason joined Kaifes in double figures with 11 points and added nine rebounds.
Pittsburg had three players score in double figures between Drew Roelfs (17 points), DeShaun English (16) and Trenton Austin (11).
The Jaguars finished the season with a record of 12-13.
More like this story
- Mill Valley boys basketball comes up short against Carroll in 5A state semifinals
- Hoops roundup: Cooper Kaifes' buzzer-beater sends MV boys to state; State-bound SMNW girls win in OT
- Basketball roundup: De Soto, MV girls move on to sub-state final
- Mill Valley boys return to state
- Mill Valley boys advance to state tournament
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment