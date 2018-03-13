Several area basketball players earn all-league honors

Today's news
March 13, 2018
With basketball season now complete, the all-league teams from the area have been released. Here's a breakdown of the Shawnee area basketball players who received all-league honors.
Sunflower League boys basketball
First team — Jarrett Hensley (Shawnee Mission North)
Third team — CC Ghilardi (SM Northwest)
Honorable mention — Zach Nelson (SM North), Verlee McCullough (SM Northwest), Dale Talley III (SM Northwest)
Sunflower League girls basketball
First team — Jordann Nachbar (SM Northwest)
Third team — Hannah Black (SM Northwest), LeLe Love (SM North)
Honorable mention — D'Asya Collier-Williams (SM Northwest), Kylie Dunn (SM North)
Eastern Kansas League boys basketball
First team — Cooper Kaifes (Mill Valley)
Second team — Keeshawn Mason (Mill Valley), Jack Moellers (St. James)
Honorable mention — Ike Valencia (Mil Valley), Casey Worley (St. James), David Hornung (St. James)
Eastern Kansas League girls basketball
First team — Evan Zars (Mill Valley)
Second team — Claire Kaifes (Mill Valley), Mary Goetz (St. James)
Honorable mention — Presley Barton (Mill Valley), Trinity Knapp (Mill Valley), Torri Kempf (St. James), Claudia Russell (St. James)
Frontier League boys basketball
First team — Jared Baruth (De Soto)
Second team — Brannon Bell (De Soto)
Honorable mention — Levi Hansen (De Soto)
Frontier League girls basketball
First team — Mackenzie Shupe (De Soto)
Crossroads Conference boys basketball
First team — Jonathan Jackson (Maranatha)
Second team — Jax Holland (Maranatha)
Honorable mention — Roland Hou (Maranatha)
Crossroads Conference girls basketball
Second team — Maggie Friesen (Maranatha)
Honorable mention — Gina Favero (Maranatha)
