Several area basketball players earn all-league honors

With basketball season now complete, the all-league teams from the area have been released. Here's a breakdown of the Shawnee area basketball players who received all-league honors.

Sunflower League boys basketball

First team — Jarrett Hensley (Shawnee Mission North)

Third team — CC Ghilardi (SM Northwest)

Honorable mention — Zach Nelson (SM North), Verlee McCullough (SM Northwest), Dale Talley III (SM Northwest)

Sunflower League girls basketball

First team — Jordann Nachbar (SM Northwest)

Third team — Hannah Black (SM Northwest), LeLe Love (SM North)

Honorable mention — D'Asya Collier-Williams (SM Northwest), Kylie Dunn (SM North)

Eastern Kansas League boys basketball

First team — Cooper Kaifes (Mill Valley)

Second team — Keeshawn Mason (Mill Valley), Jack Moellers (St. James)

Honorable mention — Ike Valencia (Mil Valley), Casey Worley (St. James), David Hornung (St. James)

Eastern Kansas League girls basketball

First team — Evan Zars (Mill Valley)

Second team — Claire Kaifes (Mill Valley), Mary Goetz (St. James)

Honorable mention — Presley Barton (Mill Valley), Trinity Knapp (Mill Valley), Torri Kempf (St. James), Claudia Russell (St. James)

Frontier League boys basketball

First team — Jared Baruth (De Soto)

Second team — Brannon Bell (De Soto)

Honorable mention — Levi Hansen (De Soto)

Frontier League girls basketball

First team — Mackenzie Shupe (De Soto)

Crossroads Conference boys basketball

First team — Jonathan Jackson (Maranatha)

Second team — Jax Holland (Maranatha)

Honorable mention — Roland Hou (Maranatha)

Crossroads Conference girls basketball

Second team — Maggie Friesen (Maranatha)

Honorable mention — Gina Favero (Maranatha)