MTKC presents Disney’s new ‘Freaky Friday’ musical

Music Theatre Kansas City is one of the first theater programs nationwide to produce the brand new musical version of Disney’s modern fairytale, “Freaky Friday.”

The musical is based on the Mary Rodgers novel and two Disney films, which all tell the zany story of a day when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies. The two have just one day to put things right again before mom’s big wedding.

Variety describes the Freaky Friday musical as “delightfully spunky” with “timeless appeal.”

The Freaky Friday musical features a new book by Bridget Carpenter (Parenthood) and original pop/rock score by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal).

This dynamic story puts a fresh new spin on a “polished, peppy, modern fairy tale” said a review in The Washington Post. Buzzfeed said, “Freaky Friday captures the best of great Disney musicals. The catchy, surprising deep score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey is their best work since Next to Normal.”

The Shawnee production will feature 30 Kansas City area teenagers performing in MTKC’s new home at B&B Live inside the B&B Shawnee 18 movie theater complex at I-435 and Midland Road.

It will play Friday through Sunday.

“Being selected by Disney to present this pilot production of Freaky Friday is a tremendous honor and responsibility for MTKC.

This show gives our young artists an amazing opportunity to be among the first in the nation to be cast in this fun, new contemporary musical,” said Cary Danielson, MTKC Executive Director.

For showtimes and ticket information, visit mtkc.org.