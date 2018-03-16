Chipotle fundraiser to benefit KC Pet Project on Monday

Do you love Chipotle? If so, you can satisfy your tastebuds and help a good cause at the same time.

For most of the day on Monday, 50 percent of all fundraiser sales at every Kansas City area Chipotle Mexican Grill will support the KC Pet Project.

When Dispatch readers mention the fundraiser at the register (or show the flyer above), half of their total bill will help the nonprofit organization find suitable homes for nearly 10,000 animals each year.

The fundraiser will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Shawnee Chipotle locations are 22235 West 66th Street and 11805 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

For more information, click here.