Archive for Friday, March 16, 2018

Chipotle fundraiser to benefit KC Pet Project on Monday

Show this Chipotle flyer at the register to take part in the KC Pet Project fundraiser.

Submitted photo. Enlarge photo.

Show this Chipotle flyer at the register to take part in the KC Pet Project fundraiser.

By Staff Report

March 16, 2018

Do you love Chipotle? If so, you can satisfy your tastebuds and help a good cause at the same time.

For most of the day on Monday, 50 percent of all fundraiser sales at every Kansas City area Chipotle Mexican Grill will support the KC Pet Project.

When Dispatch readers mention the fundraiser at the register (or show the flyer above), half of their total bill will help the nonprofit organization find suitable homes for nearly 10,000 animals each year.

The fundraiser will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Shawnee Chipotle locations are 22235 West 66th Street and 11805 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

For more information, click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment