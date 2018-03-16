Archive for Friday, March 16, 2018

Jazz concert to benefit Midland Academy renovation

By Jennifer Bhargava

March 16, 2018

On Sunday evening, jazz lovers are invited to enjoy the talent of a local musician.

Steven Hutchison, music director of Midland Adventist Academy, will take center stage on alto saxophone. A collection of Kansas City area musicians will join him.

Proceeds will benefit the school's music department renovation project.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 at Midland Academy, 6915 Maurer Road.

Admission is $15, or two for $25.

A reception will follow.

Tickets are available here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment