Jazz concert to benefit Midland Academy renovation

On Sunday evening, jazz lovers are invited to enjoy the talent of a local musician.

Steven Hutchison, music director of Midland Adventist Academy, will take center stage on alto saxophone. A collection of Kansas City area musicians will join him.

Proceeds will benefit the school's music department renovation project.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 at Midland Academy, 6915 Maurer Road.

Admission is $15, or two for $25.

A reception will follow.

Tickets are available here.