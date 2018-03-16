Archive for Friday, March 16, 2018
Jazz concert to benefit Midland Academy renovation
March 16, 2018
On Sunday evening, jazz lovers are invited to enjoy the talent of a local musician.
Steven Hutchison, music director of Midland Adventist Academy, will take center stage on alto saxophone. A collection of Kansas City area musicians will join him.
Proceeds will benefit the school's music department renovation project.
The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 at Midland Academy, 6915 Maurer Road.
Admission is $15, or two for $25.
A reception will follow.
Tickets are available here.
