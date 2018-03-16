Police investigating Thursday morning break-in at vape shop

Someone broke into Flat Land Vapes early Thursday morning and took several items from a display case.

Police confirm they were called to the shop, located at 6212 Nieman Road, by an alarm company who reported someone possibly inside the business.

Officers arrived around 3 a.m. to find glass in the front door had been damaged.

"The suspect was able to steal some vape products after entering the business," Captain Ben Mendoza said.

Police said they did not have a suspect description, as they were waiting for the business to provide a copy of surveillance video.

Flat Lane Vapes posted on their Facebook page, including an image from surveillance video showing the suspect.

"He broke into the store this morning at 3am, after a long 15 minute conversation with himself decided to throw a rock through the window. Here's the problem, he looked at the camera for a solid 15 minutes, he left fingerprints and DNA evidence all over the place. There's a reward involved for an arrest," the shop posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.