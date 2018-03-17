Two area Cricket Wireless stores burglarized overnight

Police are working to determine if two overnight burglaries may have been the work of the same suspects.

Lenexa Police were called to the Cricket Wireless store at 12018 West 95th Street shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. An alarm company alerted officers of a possible break-in at the store.

Recorded radio traffic indicated officers arrived to find someone had "forced entry on the north side" of the store.

Shawnee Police were called to the Cricket Wireless store at 16010 West 65th Street at 9 a.m.

Sergeant Matt Seichepine says an employee arrived at the store to find the damaged glass and called the police.

Seichepine says the burglary occurred some time overnight and confirmed that police did not receive any calls for an alarm at the business.

Overland Park and Leawood Sprint stores were burglarized in the morning hours of March 2. At that time, four suspects were seen on surveillance video inside the store, taking merchandise, and then leaving in a waiting vehicle.

Police continue to investigate all of the burglaries and have yet to release any information linking the crimes together.

Anyone with information regarding any of these burglaries is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150, Lenexa Police at 913-477-7301, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

