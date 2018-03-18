Celebrate the ‘birth of American pop songs’ on March 28

Sip a Prohibition cocktail and sample light, 1920’s style hors d’ oeuvres while George Harter, founder of the Musical Theater Heritage Company at Crown Center, discusses the evolution of American popular song during the 1920’s.

He will discuss how we went from the simple folk songs of Stephen Foster to the Jazz Age and the music of George Gershwin, Ragtime, and musical theater.

Come in your best 1920’s glad rags.

The event, “Speakeasy: The Birth of American Pop Songs” will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 28 at Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Drive.

Admission is free, but there is a password required.

Call 913-248-2360 for reservations and password.