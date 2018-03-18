Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores to help feed needy families

All Kansas City metro Hy-Vee food stores are joining forces with City Union Mission to feed Kansas City area families in need.

To participate in “Feed KC Now,” stop by any Hy-Vee until April 1 to pick up a $5 or $10 prepackaged bag of groceries to feed Kansas City citizens in need.



All proceeds will remain in Kansas City.

The Shawnee Hy-Vee is located at 13550 W 63rd St.