Archive for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores to help feed needy families
March 18, 2018
All Kansas City metro Hy-Vee food stores are joining forces with City Union Mission to feed Kansas City area families in need.
To participate in “Feed KC Now,” stop by any Hy-Vee until April 1 to pick up a $5 or $10 prepackaged bag of groceries to feed Kansas City citizens in need.
All proceeds will remain in Kansas City.
The Shawnee Hy-Vee is located at 13550 W 63rd St.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment