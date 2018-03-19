SJA’s Rodina, Martinez win state powerlifting titles; MV’s Berner earns state runner-up honors

Lifting weights serves as a way to build strength for all different sports, but for some athletes in the Shawnee area, it's much more than that.

More than a dozen athletes from the area competed at the Kansas 5A state powerlifting meet on March 3 at Bonner Springs High School. St. James Academy seniors Zack Rodina and Rio Martinez highlighted the meet by winning state titles in their respective weight classes. Rodina was crowned as the state champion at 173 pounds, while Martinez won the 242-pound weight class.

"It was a long day," Rodina said. "For me and Rio, it wasn't really a goal to win, but it was just fun to be there. To capitalize like that was pretty cool."

The state meet was the lone competition that Rodina, Martinez and the rest of the St. James team went to. After not sending a team to state in 2017, the Thunder placed third overall.

"We found out like three weeks before the meet that state was coming up, so we didn't have much time to prepare for it," Martinez said. "So we were like, 'We better get after it these next three weeks and try to do something. We knew we could."

A bulk of the St. James team consisted primarily of Martinez and Rodina's football teammates. The senior duo both acknowledged that the weight lifting they do to prepare for football helped them out immensely for the state meet, especially with only having three weeks to gear up for it.

"If I never would have played football, I probably would have never lifted," Martinez said.

Rodina added, "Preparation, too. If you don't lift at all, you're not going to do anything good with it."

Winning a state title wasn't the only significant achievement for Rodina either.

"I set the state record in squat at the state meet, so that was pretty cool. At 425 (pounds)," Rodina said. "It was a new weight class, so that's why it is pretty easy to break."

At the state meet, each participant competed in the squat, power clean and bench press with three attempts on each lift to get their highest weight. Rodina and Martinez had plenty of help in guiding the Thunder to third place.

"Jack Petz won clean by cleaning 315 for the first time ever. He won that event," Rodina said. "He didn't win overall. Nick Farnsworth got second (right behind Martinez) and Cole Barrett got third."

One of the most enjoyable parts of powerlifting for Rodina, who also placed 11th in the 1-meter dive at the 5-1A state swim and dive meet back in February, was being able to spend some more time with several of his football teammates again.

"It was mostly football guys, so it's easy to bond with those guys because we've been playing with them for four years now," Rodina said.

Rodina, Martinez, Petz, Farnsworth and Barrett all played key roles in helping the Thunder football team to an 8-3 record and a regional championship. Martinez felt that the state powerlifting meet was a nice way for several of the St. James athletes to finish off their high school careers.

"It was a good note to end high school on," Martinez said.

Berner 2nd at 140 pounds to represent Mill Valley

The state powerlifting meet wasn't just limited to boys participants from the Shawnee area.

Mill Valley junior Abby Berner had an action-packed weekend between competing at the 5-1A state bowling meet on March 2 and then turning right around to finish off her first powerlifting season at state on March 3.

Berner competed at three powerlifting meets this season, and went on to earn state runner-up honors at 140 pounds.

"Not too bad for my third meet," Berner wrote on Instagram following the state powerlifting meet. "Can't wait to see what weights I'll throw up next year! Your challenges in one season can lead to your destiny in the next."

After helping the Jaguar bowling team take 10th place in Wichita, Berner had to cut four pounds in less than four hours to get under 140 pounds by Saturday morning's weigh-in. While it wasn't easy for Berner, challenging herself is one of her favorite aspects of powerlifting.

"I like powerlifting because it's more about competing against yourself and trying to become the best version of you and doing the amount of weight that you are capable of doing," Berner said. "I started working out at the gym every day and started gaining more strength, but I wanted to do it competitively because I loved it so much. When I heard that there was powerlifting, but not a team at Mill Valley, I entered as an individual and it all began from there."

Berner went on to bench 155 pounds, squat 250 and clean 145 to finish with an overall weight of 550 pounds. Although Berner wasn't feeling her strongest at state with having to cut weight, she felt good earning at least one medal in each of her three meets.

In her season debut, she finished third in the bench press. Berner's best meet of the season came at Horton, where she won gold medals. The Mill Valley junior won the squat with 245 pounds, posted a personal best of 160 pounds in the power clean and set a new meet record in the bench press with 155 pounds.

"You can do anything you set your mind to," Berner wrote on Instagram following the Horton meet. "Never give up on what you want and stay focused. So thankful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am today! Three golds, not too bad."

Powerlifting has not only become a hobby for Berner, but a lifestyle. The benefits of powerlifting have been well worth going through the time management challenges that come along with bowling practices and meets, as well as keeping up with her studies.

“I’m able to manage all of my time because I love powerlifting so much and I make sure that I get everything done before so that I can work out,” Berner said.

The last five months have featured a major change in work ethic for Berner. The Mill Valley junior went to the gym on occasion prior to her first powerlifting season, but she's now starting to really reap the benefits of her dedication.

"I used to just go to the gym whenever I felt like it, but now it's become my life. Within the last five months, I've gone every day. I love it, and I make no excuses," Berner wrote on Instagram. "You make excuses because it's not a priority in your life because you really don't want it that bad. If you want it bad, you will make it a priority.

"I have made the gym my priority. I do it because I love it. I wanna be the best that I can be. If you are passionate enough and willing to do anything that it takes, you will be successful in whatever you do. Finally starting to see a difference on my triceps. Not where I want them, but I'm working on building the muscle right now."