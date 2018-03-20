Former SMNW hoops standout Skeens earns All-America, Academic All-America honors

After guiding the Washburn men’s basketball team to an NCAA Division II tournament appearance, Shawnee Mission Northwest alumnus Brady Skeens has earned Basketball Times All-America and CoSida Academic All-America third team honors.

Skeens averaged a double-double in his senior campaign with 14.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Washburn forward led the Ichabods to a record of 22-10 and their first NCAA DII tournament berth since 2012. The three-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year also paced Washburn in steals (40) and blocks (72).

The SM Northwest product finished his collegiate career in the top 20 of several Washburn all-time statistical categories. The 6-foot-7 senior is the Washburn record holder in field goal percentage (.688), defensive rebounds (713), rebounds per game (9.6), defensive rebounds per game (6.9) rebounds in a single game (22), blocks (242) and blocks per game (2.3).

Skeens cracked the top 10 in Washburn’s record books in rebounds (third, 990), offensive rebounds (fifth, 277), free throws attempted (seventh, 475), minutes (seventh, 2,911), games started (tied seventh, 93) and field goals made (ninth, 489).