Archive for Tuesday, March 20, 2018
St. Joseph Catholic Church to hold blood drive on Monday
March 20, 2018
St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 26, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive, using west entrance.
Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by clicking here and using sponsor code: stjosephcatholic.
Walk-in donors are welcome.
For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.
