Baseball roundup: MV shuts out SMN; SMNW falls to BVSW in extras

Ethan Keopke and Alex Kremer combined for a two-hit shutout in the Mill Valley baseball team's 11-0 win over Shawnee Mission North on Wednesday.

Keopke struck out eight and walked three while only allowing one hit over four innings. Kremer recorded two punch outs and walked none while limiting the Indians to one hit in three frames.

The Jaguars had 12 hits — including two apiece from Will Morris, Cole Moore, Jonathan Contreras, Isaac Ammann and Kremer. Morris led the Jaguars with four runs scored out of the leadoff spot and stole two bases. Mill Valley swiped eight bags. Ammann paced Mill Valley with three steals.

Moore collected three RBIs out of the No. 3 hole after going 2 for 5 with a run scored and a stolen base. Keopke had two RBIs as the cleanup hitter.

Edgar Flores and Collin Ingram each had two hits to lead the Indians.

Mill Valley (1-0) will play host to SM West at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Shawnee Mission North (0-1) will square off against Leavenworth at noon Saturday.

Blue Valley Southwest 5, Shawnee Mission Northwest 4, 10 innings

Shawnee Mission Northwest lost an extra-inning affair with Blue Valley Southwest, 5-4, in its season opener.

Zach Guertin gave the Timberwolves the lead for good with an RBI single in the top of the 10th. Guertin collected three of BV Southwest's 10 hits.

The Timberwolves grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth on a two-run double by Lukas Rich, but the Cougars answered in the home half of the frame with two-run double from Nick Chomyak.

Northwest (0-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the first inning. George Specht put the Cougars on the board with an RBI groundout. Josh Mitchell followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in the Cougars' second run.

Alex Rice led the Cougars with two hits, and also stole his first base of the season.

Josh Flack got the start for the Cougars. Flack scattered five hits over four innings, struck out four and walked none. Both of the the Timberwolves' runs off of Flack were unearned.

The Cougars will play Columbine (Co.) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Free State.