Girls soccer roundup: SMNW, DHS play to 2-2 draw; SMN falls to ON, 3-0

For the second straight year, De Soto and Shawnee Mission Northwest were tied after 100 minutes in their respective season openers.

The Wildcats and Cougars played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Caroline Sanders put the Cougars on the board in the 22nd minute when she bent in a corner kick. The Wildcats were able to pull even just before halftime with a goal from Caitlin Walton in the 37th minute.

The score remained tied at 1-1 until SM Northwest's Lizzie White drilled in a penalty kick with 10:55 left in regulation. The Wildcats were quick to find an equalizer, though, as Ashley Panagakis tied it up 65 seconds later.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will be on the road again at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley North at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer. De Soto will play host to Louisburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Olathe North 3, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North lost its season opener on Tuesday against Olathe North, 3-0.

Grace McConnell gave the Eagles an early 1-0 lead, which stood for the remainder of the first half. Felicia Honeyman added two insurance goals for Olathe North in the second half.

The Indians will play next at 4:30 today at Maranatha.