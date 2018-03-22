Lacrosse roundup: MV boys win in OT; SJA girls, Shawnee Mission boys fall

The Mill Valley boys lacrosse team earned a 4-3 overtime victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday.

Ethan Mantel scored the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime. Jake Fiscella paced the Jaguars with two goals, and Christian Thompson also put one in the back of the net.

The Jaguars (2-0) will be back in action at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Blue Valley at BVSW.

The St. James girls and Shawnee Mission boys lacrosse teams began their respective seasons with losses on Tuesday. St. James fell to Aquinas, 7-4. Shawnee Mission suffered an 18-4 loss to Rockhurst. The Thunder will play host to Olathe at 6 p.m. Friday. The Patriots will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Friday at Blue Valley North.