MV, SMNW, DHS, SMN girls swim teams kick off season at Lady Indians 50s Sprint Invitational

OVERLAND PARK — The Lady Indians 50s Sprint Invitational presented a unique challenge for several Shawnee area swimmers on Wednesday at Shawnee Mission North.

The meet gave them a chance to swim in some events that they'll look to improve in as the season goes on, but also the opportunity to compete in a few races that won't likely be offered at future competitions.

For the Mill Valley swim team, it also marked the first high school meet for a large freshman class. The talented freshmen and a strong cast of sophomores highlighted the meet for the Jaguars, who finished second out of eight teams with 429 points. St. Thomas Aquinas won the meet with 469.5 points.

"We have a lot of new freshmen this year," Mill Valley sophomore Allison Godfrey said. "It's good. We're all really supportive of each other and we want to get as many points as we can."

Godfrey helped the Jaguars end the meet on a high note as she joined fellow sophomore Kayla Teasley, senior Jordan Robinson and freshman Caroline Lawson on Mill Valley's first-place 400-yard freestyle relay team. The Jaguars clocked in with a state-qualifying time of 4:06.11.

Lawson had the top individual performance for the Jaguars with a winning time of 1:07.03 in the 100-yard backstroke, which was also good for a state cut. Mill Valley sophomore Cadee Morris also qualified for state in the 100 back with a fourth-place time of 1:09.16.

While Lawson set the tone for the Jaguars in the individual events, each of her 400 free relay teammates garnered a second-place finish. Teasley swam a state-cut time of 1:14.32 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Robinson clocked in with a state consideration time of 1:09.12 in the 100-yard butterfly and Godfrey finished in 30.20 in the 50-yard butterfly.

Godfrey got to experience a few of the unique aspects of the meet with competing in the 50 fly — which is not held at league and state meets — and the non-traditional setup of the 50 free. After 31 preliminary heats of the 50 free, the top six swimmers from each class qualified for a semifinal heat. The top three swimmers from the semifinals then returned to the pool for the final heat to determine a class champion.

Lawson, Godfrey and Teasley all qualified for the final heats of the 50 free. Lawson finished second out of the freshman and sixth overall with a time of 27.23. Teasley and Godfrey placed second and third, respectively, in the sophomore final heat with times of 27.29 and 27.56. Overall, Teasley and Godfrey finished seventh and 10th, respectively.

"I've swam better, but it was OK for a first meet," Godfrey said.

While Godfrey was discouraged with some of her personal performances, she felt good about how the team looked in its first meet. Godfrey, Morris, junior Celia Kistner and Teasley teamed up for another runner-up finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a state-qualifying time of 1:50.93.

All three Mill Valley relays swam to top-three finishes. Lawson, freshman Cali Rhodes, Robinson, freshman Hannah Evans notched a state-qualifying time of 2:04.61 in the 200-yard medley to take third place. Rhodes also qualified for state in the 100 breast with a third-place time of 1:16.72. Sophomore Mandy Teasley (fourth in 50 breast, time of 37.57) and freshman Grace McLeod (fifth in 100 fly, time of 1:18.33) rounded out the Jaguars' top-five individual finishers. Rhodes, McLeod, Morris and Kistner added a fourth-place time of 4:18.12 in the 400 free relay.

Cavin, Johnson set bar high for SMNW

While former Shawnee Mission Northwest standout Hailey Brull has moved on to swim at the collegiate level at Omaha, the cupboard is far from bare for the Cougars this spring.

The dynamic of the Cougars is very similar to that of the Jaguars in that there are several underclassmen pushing each other to top times. The Cougars posted a team score of 327.50 to finish third in the team standings.

"It's really awesome. Everyone is improving and doing really good," SM Northwest sophomore Bailey Cavin said. "Everyone is cheering people on."

Cavin got to experience the grind of the meet after clocking in with the top preliminary time in the 50 free. The SM Northwest sophomore tied Aquinas junior Allie Micklavzina for the top time in the final heats after finishing at 26.18. Cavin came away with a medal after winning the sophomore final heat. Aquinas freshman Aubrey Hesser and junior Maddie Kopp also won medals in the 50 free.

"I was really excited," Cavin said after notching a state-qualifying time. "Hopefully I'll reach my goal next meet of a 25, so I'm really happy about it."

Northwest freshman Julie Johnson also qualified for the finals in the 50 free. Johnson finished eighth overall and third out of the freshmen with a state-consideration time of 27.41.

Johnson showcased her ability to swim different strokes at a high level by winning the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard breaststroke with respective times of 1:08.49 and 33.85. Her performance is the 100 fly gave her another state-consideration time.

Cavin and Johnson were joined by freshman Katelyn Dahl and sophomore Catie Wood in the 200-yard medley relay to get things started for the Cougars. Northwest posted a second-place and state-qualifying time of 2:00.24.

The Cougars were excited for the chance to see how their workouts under first-year coach Ryan Lee would translate into a meet, and they liked the results. Cavin added two more top-five finishes after taking second in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 59.21 and 1:19.95. Sophomore Thea Clark and junior Julianna Kanter followed Cavin in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 breast with times of 1:21.19 and 1:23.34.

"I've been swimming with him for a little while," said Cavin of Lee. "I'm really improving a lot."

Wood and Dahl each added a pair of top-five finishes. Wood posted third-place times of 30.49 and 1:09.54 in the 50-and 100-yard butterfly. Dahl finished third in the 50-yard backstroke (31.56) and fourth in the 50-yard butterfly (30.75). Sophomore Skylar Brogan finished right behind Dahl in the 50 back with a fourth-place time of 33.85.

"I think that everyone did really good and we got some good times," Cavin said.

De Soto finishes 4th

The De Soto swim team had a point to prove in the eight-team meet to start its season, and the Wildcats felt that they did that with a fourth-place finish.

The Wildcats finished with 301 points.

"I think our team did really well," De Soto senior Haley Dalrymple said. "It's kind of a small team, so it's kind of hard to get those points up. We did really well competing against those bigger teams, for sure."

Dalrymple represented the Wildcats in the 50 free finals, and took 12th with a time of state-consideration time of 28.19. She finished third among the seniors.

"It's definitely fun to swim against girls that are better than me, so I can get a push," Dalrymple said. "I didn't make my goals that I wanted, but it's still a good start."

Dalrymple's sister, senior Kenzie Dalrymple, posted the top performance for the Wildcats with a first-place time of 30.79 in the 50-yard backstroke. The Dalrymples were joined by another pair of sisters — freshmen Liz and Nicole Schottler — in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Wildcats notched a state-qualifying time of 4:15.50 to come in second place.

"It's a longer meet so it's kind of hard, but it's easy to start with shorter races and it's kind of fun," Haley Dalrymple said. "It's a good meet to start out with."

The longer events were where the Wildcats shined. Haley Dalrymple and Nicole Schottler tied for fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:03.69. Liz Schottler added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:18.25, and senior Kay Craven followed in sixth at 1:35.56.

Kenzie Dalrymple (fifth place, 1:09.90), Nicole Schottler (sixth, 1:12.54) and freshman Erin Parker (seventh, 1:16.19) all earned top-10 finishes in the 100-yard backstroke. Parker, Nicole Schottler, sophomore Sydney Ames and senior Alyssa Wernimont added a fifth-place time of 2:03.22 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Howard leads SMN to sixth place

Shawnee Mission North junior Brooke Howard couldn't wait to start off the season with a big home meet.

The excitement for Howard continued to build after she finished third in the 100-yard backstroke and helped the Indians to third place int he 200-yard freestyle relay. Howard helped the Indians take sixth place with 128 points.

"I think our team is looking pretty good," Howard said. "I think everyone did pretty good today. Everybody shed time from time trials, so I'm really excited about how the season is going to go."

Howard clocked in with a state-consideration time of 1:09.06 in the 100 back. She also placed fifth in the junior semifinal heat of the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.95.

"I felt really strong in my 50 free today," Howard said. "I was really happy with my time. I just felt really good about it."

Juniors Noel Rivera and Allie Kempfer and sophomore Greta Berg joined Howard on the Indians' 200 free relay, which finished with a time of 2:00.49. Junior Mikayla McGee, Berg, Kempfer and Howard rounded out the meet with an eighth-place time of 4:46.95 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

"It's just like a little practice before our actual meets," Howard said. "It's really nice to have that before we go and swim our big meets. I really like this swim meet a lot. It's a lot of fun."