Shawnee Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 ‘Belong Campaign’

For over a century, chambers of commerce across the nation have been the leading organization that represents the interests of American businesses.

Today, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce provides leadership opportunities, value programs and business initiatives that focus on the critical priorities of our region.

As the leading advocate for business growth and economic development, the chamber helps create a climate of success - regardless of size or industry, all in the mission of developing and enhancing our community through dynamic leadership.

Starting April 1 through April 30, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a membership campaign; with the goal to introduce the chamber to businesses and organizations across the region who want to impact-connect-grow-access-support while building a community that nurtures success.

"Central Bank has been a member of the chamber for many years and it is our belief that we need to be part of the community," said Dennis Monahan, Shawnee market president of Central Bank of the Midwest, campaign co-chair, and 2018 chairman of the board of directors. "We try to support the chamber from both a monetary standpoint and more importantly by getting involved in the chamber and the community it serves. We have found by participating in chamber events the return on our investment is rewarded many times over."

Campaign co-chair Kathy Peterson, of Heartland Seating, echoed Monahan's reasoning for belonging to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.

"Heartland Seating joined the Chamber years ago as a commitment to the community more than anything," she said. "Even if all we do is pay our membership dues, we still are benefiting from the activities of the chamber. They work for the whole business community, not just those who get involved."

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce offers a comprehensive set of resources, including:

Numerous opportunities to grow your business and develop our community

The ability to impact the business environment at the local, county and state levels

Connect to member businesses and valuable resources

Access to area or regional leaders and elected officials

Direct support for all member businesses

To learn more about the benefits of membership and how you can join, contact Shawnee Chamber Membership Director Shelby Ostrom at 913-631-6545 or sostrom@shawneekschamber.com.

Visit shawneechamber.com for more information.