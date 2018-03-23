Maranatha baseball begins season with sweep of Washington

The Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team swept its doubleheader against Washington on Thursday to start the season with a record of 2-0.

The Eagles won Game 1, 8-2, and Game 2, 16-2.

Washington grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning of Game 1, but the Eagles responded with three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Nate Burdette nearly went the distance on the mound, as he threw 6.2 innings of two-run ball. Burdette struck 13 and only walked two while scattering six hits. Michael Goodwin only needed to throw one pitch to record the final out.

Greyson Wiley and Jaden Snyder both went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored in the opener to lead a nine-hit attack for the Eagles. Wiley and Nate Raydo drove in two runs apiece. Burdette and Logan Gourley both had a hit, RBI and run scored.

The bats were sizzling from the start for the Eagles in Game 2. After Washington plated one in the top of the first, Maranatha pushed nine across the plate in the home half of the frame. Washington got one back in the top of the second, but the Eagles answered with a five-spot in the bottom of the inning. The Eagles tacked on two more runs in the fourth.

Gourley tossed a complete game — only allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Gourley was one of four Eagles to have three RBIs. Snyder, Wiley and Brett Perry also drove in three runs each. Raydo, Burdette and Drew Utech each had an RBI to round out the onslaught by the Eagles.

Wiley paced the Eagles with three hits, while Raydo and Burdette led the way with three runs scored apiece.

The Eagles will be back in action at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader against Schlagle at the Mid America Sports Complex.