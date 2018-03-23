Maranatha, SM North girls soccer play to 2-2 tie

As girls soccer season starts up for Shawnee Mission North and Maranatha Christian Academy, both the Indians and Eagles are beginning to adjust to life without their best player from the past couple of seasons.

The Eagles and Indians both saw some significant bright spots, as well as a few areas to improve, while playing to a 2-2 tie.

With Kayla Crowder — Maranatha's all-time leading scorer — now at William Jewell, the Eagles still didn't miss a beat in the first 20 minutes. Maranatha's newest offensive weapon gave the Eagles an immediate spark, as Gina Favero, a sophomore transfer from Immaculata only needed 16 seconds to put one in the back of the net.

"My heart, oh my gosh it was racing so much," Favero said. "I was like, 'Just get a shot off, just get a shot off.'"

Favero and the Eagles continued to control the tempo and the midfield in the early stages en route to pushing their lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute. Senior Debra Zuniga placed a ball into the upper 90 that just went over the outstretched arm of SM North senior goalie Chanelle Boldridge.

"We were definitely nervous about not having her (Crowder) anymore, but Gina came and we all work really well together up top like with her, me, Mallory (Borgan), Elizabeth (Goodman).

Favero chimed in, "We also had Annika (Pinter) come in as a freshman. She's really good."

The Eagles continued to keep the pressure on the Indians for much of the first half, but Boldridge made a pair of diving saves to keep Maranatha's lead at 2-0 going into the break.

"I love Chanelle and the attitude that she has," SM North coach Jaime Velez said. "It's fun to watch her play."

Maranatha coach Jon Orndorff credited the play in the midfield from Borgan, Goodman and Pinter for winning the possession battle for most of the first half. Orndorff believes the connections there will only get better as the season goes on.

"We've been working on possession a lot. Our two defensive midfielders (Borgan and Goodman) are our senior captains and then we have a new freshman (Pinter) who plays high up in club," Orndorff said. "We've added her as an attacking mid, so that triangle right there just kind of dictates. I think it's going to help us in the future and as we get used to it.

"We're still getting used to it. This is the first day that I've had my whole team together, too, so it's amazing what we've done tonight. I haven't had a practice where everyone has been together."

The Indians had a few communication breakdowns in the first half that kept them from recording their first shot on goal until the 37th minute. North had the challenge in the offseason of trying to build chemistry at each level of the field after junior Lindsay Edmonds transferred to SM West. Edmonds had provided the Indians stability at center back, but also contributed in the midfield when they needed an offensive spark. Velez was pleased with how the Indians started playing together in the second half to battle back in it.

"We lost a great player. She's a great player, great lady," said Velez of Edmonds. "They've stepped up. Madison (Koller) and (Mackensay) Yazel have really stepped up and played very well and I like it."

The best scoring chance for SM North in the first half came on a breakaway from junior Mackenzie Denham. The SM North forward wasn't able to get the ball past Maranatha goalie Anita Eckhardt, but the chances continued to mount for Denham in the second half.

Denham nearly cut the deficit in half when she blasted a shot just over the crossbar in the 45th minute. The SM North junior finally broke through in the 59th minute to cut the Eagles' lead to 2-1. Denham's goal came off of a corner kick from Yazel. The Indians cleared the corner, but it went right back to Yazel — who played it right back in to Denham to set up the goal.

"It was two different teams. They were more playing as a team, holding the ball, passing the ball (in the second half)," Velez said. "They were believing in themselves. They played with heart and soul. The second half was ours. The two overtimes it was all ours. We couldn't score (a third goal), but it is what it is."

North remained in attack mode during its quest for an equalizer. After a couple of near misses on crosses into the box, Denham struck again in the 65th minute to tie it up.

"Denham has a lot of heart. She fights for the ball a lot," Velez said. "She plays with heart and soul every single time she has the ball. She's going to need to learn a little bit more with crossing balls, passing to the middle when she has the chances, but that's something that we can work on. She's doing great."

Both the Indians and Eagles had some golden opportunities to take a 3-2 lead, but Boldridge and Eckhardt both had clean slates for the final 15 minutes and both 10-minute overtime periods.

Maranatha snagged the momentum back after Denham's second goal. The Eagles nearly retook the lead in the next two minutes, but Yazel shifted over for a kick-save clearance and Pinter had a shot sail over the crossbar.

The Eagles had the best scoring chance in overtime with a free kick from 30 yards out, but Boldridge made an acrobatic tip save over the crossbar to keep the Indians in it. Boldridge finished with six saves.

North nearly ended it one minute into double overtime when KyLee Marshall's shot went just wide of the left post. Denham fired another shot over the crossbar with 3:40 remaining before the Indians and Eagles settled for the 2-2 tie. Thursday marked the first time in Maranatha history that the Eagles have tied a 6A school. The Eagles (0-0-1) will now turn their attention to 6 p.m. road tilt against Tonganoxie on Tuesday.

"We definitely didn't think we were going to be this strong at the beginning of the season," Zuniga said. "We thought this was going to be a really tough game. I mean, it was, but not as tough as we thought it would be."

North (0-1-1) will play its home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Atchison.

"I'm happy," Velez said. "I love these girls, I love the group and I think it's a good start to the season."