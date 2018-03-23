Mill Valley girls soccer shuts out Olathe West in season opener

The Mill Valley girls soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win over Olathe West on Thursday.

Peyton Wagoner paced the Jaguars with two goals. Payge Bush and Annie Hoog added a goal apiece. Wagoner also scored twice in the JV game.

The Jaguars will play host to Gardner Edgerton at 6:30 p.m. Monday for their home opener.