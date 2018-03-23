Today's news
Mill Valley girls soccer shuts out Olathe West in season opener
March 23, 2018
The Mill Valley girls soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win over Olathe West on Thursday.
Peyton Wagoner paced the Jaguars with two goals. Payge Bush and Annie Hoog added a goal apiece. Wagoner also scored twice in the JV game.
The Jaguars will play host to Gardner Edgerton at 6:30 p.m. Monday for their home opener.
