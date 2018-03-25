Baseball roundup: Mill Valley stifles SM West; St. James goes 1-2 over the weekend

The Mill Valley baseball team pulled away from Shawnee Mission West for a 4-1 victory on Friday.

With the game tied at 1-1 after four innings, the Jaguars took the lead for good with a run in the fifth and added two insurance runs in the sixth.

Ethan Keopke gave the Jaguars a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double that scored Cole Moore. The Vikings went on to tie it up in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

The Jaguars retook the lead in the fifth with an RBI double from Will Morris that drove in Jack Correll. Correll delivered the final blow in the sixth with a two-run single that plated Jonathan Contreras and Brayden Carr.

Contreras, Morris and Ammann had two hits apiece to pace the Jaguars.

Nolan Sprague notched the victory on the mound with five innings of one-run ball. Sprague scattered five hits while striking out three and walking two. Quinton Hall only allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for the save. Hall struck out two and walked none.

The Jaguars (2-0) will travel to Rockhurst at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. James splits doubleheader against St. Joe's Central, falls to BV North

St. James posted a record of 1-2 in its first three games after splitting a doubleheader against St. Joseph's Central on Saturday and dropping its season opener to Blue Valley North on Friday.

The Thunder lost Game 1, 11-1, and won Game 2, 6-3, in the doubleheader against St. Joe's Central.

St. James fell in a 6-0 hole in the first inning of Game 1 and wasn't able to recover. The Thunder were held to just three hits. JJ Tylicki drove in the Thunder's lone run with an RBI triple in the fifth.

The bats heated up for the Thunder in the middle innings of Game 2 to back up a stellar outing from Daniel Trehey, who threw five no-hit innings. Trehey struck out five and walked none. The only run that St. Joe's Central scored against Trehey came around to score after an error to begin the fourth.

St. James never trailed after scoring three runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Blake Ripp and Hunter Cashero both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Charlie Miller led the Thunder with two RBIs.

Ripp was a hard-luck loser on the mound against BV North in a 2-0 loss on Friday.

The Mustangs scored a run in the first on a wild pitch and tacked on another in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

Ripp tossed four no-hit innings for the Thunder. The George Washington signee struck out nine and walked five.

The two hits for the Thunder came on singles from Tylicki and Garrett Gasaway.

St. James will be back in action against BV West at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Antioch.

Shawnee Mission North/Leavenworth postponed

Shawnee Mission North's game against Leavenworth on Saturday was postponed. No makeup date has been announced. The Indians (0-1) will play next at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 3&2 against Heritage Christian.