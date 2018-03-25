Girls soccer roundup: SMNW stumbles against BV North; SJA drops opener against Sion

Shawnee Mission Northwest's girls soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Blue Valley North on Friday.

The Mustangs led 1-0 at halftime after scoring on a penalty kick, and then added two insurance goals after the break.

The Cougars (0-1-1) will take on Olathe North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Notre Dame de Sion 4, St. James 0

St. James opened its season with a 4-0 loss against Notre Dame de Sion on Saturday in the first round of the Bob Durig Mo-Kan Challenge at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Sion's Meghan Frerking scored all four goals.

The Thunder will take on Blue Valley Northwest at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the consolation semifinals. With a win, St. James would play the winner of Park Hill and Olathe South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation title game. The Thunder would take on the lose of Park Hill and Olathe South at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the seventh-place game if they fall to the Huskies.

Sion will go up against Lee's Summit North in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The other semifinal matchup will feature Aquinas and St. Teresa's at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The winners of Sion/Lee's Summit North and Aquinas/St. Teresa's will play in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The losers will play in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the other first-round games, Lee's Summit North blanked BV Northwest, 4-0; Aquinas shut out Park Hill, 3-0, and St. Teresa's topped Olathe South, 5-2.