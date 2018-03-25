Archive for Sunday, March 25, 2018
Lacrosse roundup: MV boys, SJA girls fall
March 25, 2018
The Mill Valley boys and St. James girls lacrosse teams both lost on Friday.
The Jaguars fell to Blue Valley, 16-6, while the Thunder were upended by Olathe, 7-4.
Jake Fiscella paced the Jaguars with two goals for the second straight game. The Thunder's matchup against Olathe was their first home game in school history.
Mill Valley (2-1) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home tilt against Lee's Summit West. St. James (0-2) will be off until April 3 when the Thunder will take on Blue Valley. The Thunder and Tigers will square off at 7:30 p.m. at BV Northwest.
