Lacrosse roundup: MV boys, SJA girls fall

The Mill Valley boys and St. James girls lacrosse teams both lost on Friday.

The Jaguars fell to Blue Valley, 16-6, while the Thunder were upended by Olathe, 7-4.

Jake Fiscella paced the Jaguars with two goals for the second straight game. The Thunder's matchup against Olathe was their first home game in school history.

Mill Valley (2-1) will try to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home tilt against Lee's Summit West. St. James (0-2) will be off until April 3 when the Thunder will take on Blue Valley. The Thunder and Tigers will square off at 7:30 p.m. at BV Northwest.