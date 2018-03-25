Archive for Sunday, March 25, 2018
Shawnee students named to KU honor roll
March 25, 2018
More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2017 semester.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 94 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 42 other countries.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design & Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units.
Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school.
Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
The Shawnee students who made the list are:
Chloe S Adams, Jonathan Alexander, Megan Renee Alford, Alexander Branham Alt, Conner J Anderson, Meagan D Anderson, Sarah E Anderson, Taylor M Anderson, Daniel Ettebong Archibong, Connor J Armstrong
Cody M Barry, Corbin A Befort, Christmond B Belcher, D’Arlyn K. Bell, Shawnee, Brooke Susanne Blevins, Thad James Blevins, Drew Christian Boatwright, Alex Bohlken, Jeremy Bohnert, Quintin E Bossert, Matthew D Bozich, Halie G Breninger, Dane A Brunner, Schylar M Burleson, Caroline N Burton
Shane C Calkins, Travis A Calvin, Jacob J Campbell, Brooke Katherine Carlstedt, Alexa A Cash, Quinn M Cashion, Madison M Cater, Andrew Chen, Harrison H Chen, Xuejin Chen, Madison N Cline, Joseph J Cloughley, Micaela I Crispin, John A Crocker, Michael Dalton Cummings
Cole A Dahlquist, Emma Nicole Dandridge, Julia L Davis, Madison Marie Delamore, Saron Mulat Demeke, Samantha Lauren Dewitte, Devin M Dijoseph, Sophie Lorraine Dominguez, John Wesley Donart, Bridgette K Dwyer
Callahan Eckardt, Caitlyn Leigh Edgington, Ryan C Ellis, Allison Leigh Eskina, Kailee M Evatt
Madison Muessig Fangman, Megan J Feuerborn, Jared K Fisher, Maci O Foerderer, Dylan P Fox, Ryan T Fullerton
Alexander Paul Gabrielli, Carney Rose Gadwood, Dylan Joseph Garnett, Samuel C Gay, Matthew Leonard Geller, Madalyn L Gerber, Benjamin J Gillig, Marissa D Gingrich, Adam Allen Gleason, Heather Nicole Grayson, Harry Samuel Green, Kaylee Nicole Grissom
Sarah Lynn Hall, Sydney J Hanson, Jordan Leigh Hardee, Kylie Nicole Hay, Connor Thomas Hays, Brandon Alexander Heinson, Wyatt A Henton, Melanie J Higdon, Kelsey M Hillyer, Madison Michelle Hissong, Katherine M Hodges, Benjamin John Hoepner, Tess E Holcom, Olivia Grace Hollman, Jake J Honer, Stephanie K Hudleston
Alyssa N Jenkins, Lesley M Johnson, Thomas W Johnson, Noah Johnston, Loretta Antsaba Jonah
Kyle Kappes-Sum, Jeremiah J Kemper, Alexandra Patterson Kern, Avery D Kilgore, Nathan D Kilkenny, Victoria H Kilkenny, Saige D Killion, Meghan Lynn Kindel, Jessica Noel Kirchner, Katarina A Knoff, Mallory G Koca
Rachel Elizabeth Lamb, James Lang, Sarah E Lang, Cameron Lawrence, Kylie E Lewis, Sierra N Lopez, Madeline Taylor Loving
Logan Nicole Marney, Connor M Mayfield, Mackenzie J Mayfield, Mikaela McCabe, Kevin M Mcgraw, Audrey A Meacham, Nicholas J Mechler, Alexis K Medina, Kirsten A Mehrtens, Delaney M Miller, Blake M Montgomery, Sarah R Morgan, Kaley S Muir, Zoe Elizabeth Mulkey, Abbie Lyn Musson
Heather L Neely, Hayley Anne Nugent
Justice B Oehlert
Tevyn Ronald Pak, Bailey Parke, Joseph M Pennington, Ethan J Peters, Jane R Peterson, Matthew S Peterson, Leah Michele Pfeifer, Joshua D Plagge, Katherine Anne Poulose
Pranav S Raju, Alexander Paul Revis, Lucas W Ridings, William Rieke, Elisabeth D Ritenour, Autumn C Rodriguez, Greta Marie Rose, Sophie D Rosen, Mckayla M Ross, Gabrielle A Rossetti, Macie L Rouse, Lindsay K Roush, Avery E Rowcroft, Joseph T Rozier, Alexis D Rueger, Joseph Douglas Ruis, Hannah M Rust, Samuel Brendan Ryan
Katherine M Schau, Von Eric Paul Schnorf, Kaleigh E Schreiber, Trenton Glen Schroeder, Katie A Scott, Natalie I Shaw, Tyler J Shurley, Mitchell D Slocum, Jena T Smith, Katherine E Springer, Jarred J Stangohr, Ava E Stapp, Shawnee, Brooke Nicole Steiner, Jacob Steinle, Allyson L Steinmetz, Christa K Stenzel, Nadia Suhail, Grace Elaine Sulzman, Caitlyn E Sutherlin, Jacob Swearingen
Spencer W Taylor, Madison Kay Thomas, Sydney M Thompson
Madeline McKenzie Vasquez, Neyda Venzor, Nicholas J Vitale, Clayton Christopher Vlach
Reagan Mitchell Walsh, Richard McKinnon Walsh, Wendy Wang, Carson M Wapp, Jessica T Ward, Sydney R Ward, Catherine R Westin, Julia Rhys Wheeler, Reed Michael Williams and Geneva A Wood
