Shawnee students named to KU honor roll

By Staff Report

March 25, 2018

More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2017 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 94 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 42 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design & Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units.

Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school.

Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

The Shawnee students who made the list are:

  • Chloe S Adams, Jonathan Alexander, Megan Renee Alford, Alexander Branham Alt, Conner J Anderson, Meagan D Anderson, Sarah E Anderson, Taylor M Anderson, Daniel Ettebong Archibong, Connor J Armstrong

  • Cody M Barry, Corbin A Befort, Christmond B Belcher, D’Arlyn K. Bell, Shawnee, Brooke Susanne Blevins, Thad James Blevins, Drew Christian Boatwright, Alex Bohlken, Jeremy Bohnert, Quintin E Bossert, Matthew D Bozich, Halie G Breninger, Dane A Brunner, Schylar M Burleson, Caroline N Burton

  • Shane C Calkins, Travis A Calvin, Jacob J Campbell, Brooke Katherine Carlstedt, Alexa A Cash, Quinn M Cashion, Madison M Cater, Andrew Chen, Harrison H Chen, Xuejin Chen, Madison N Cline, Joseph J Cloughley, Micaela I Crispin, John A Crocker, Michael Dalton Cummings

  • Cole A Dahlquist, Emma Nicole Dandridge, Julia L Davis, Madison Marie Delamore, Saron Mulat Demeke, Samantha Lauren Dewitte, Devin M Dijoseph, Sophie Lorraine Dominguez, John Wesley Donart, Bridgette K Dwyer

  • Callahan Eckardt, Caitlyn Leigh Edgington, Ryan C Ellis, Allison Leigh Eskina, Kailee M Evatt

  • Madison Muessig Fangman, Megan J Feuerborn, Jared K Fisher, Maci O Foerderer, Dylan P Fox, Ryan T Fullerton

  • Alexander Paul Gabrielli, Carney Rose Gadwood, Dylan Joseph Garnett, Samuel C Gay, Matthew Leonard Geller, Madalyn L Gerber, Benjamin J Gillig, Marissa D Gingrich, Adam Allen Gleason, Heather Nicole Grayson, Harry Samuel Green, Kaylee Nicole Grissom

  • Sarah Lynn Hall, Sydney J Hanson, Jordan Leigh Hardee, Kylie Nicole Hay, Connor Thomas Hays, Brandon Alexander Heinson, Wyatt A Henton, Melanie J Higdon, Kelsey M Hillyer, Madison Michelle Hissong, Katherine M Hodges, Benjamin John Hoepner, Tess E Holcom, Olivia Grace Hollman, Jake J Honer, Stephanie K Hudleston

  • Alyssa N Jenkins, Lesley M Johnson, Thomas W Johnson, Noah Johnston, Loretta Antsaba Jonah

  • Kyle Kappes-Sum, Jeremiah J Kemper, Alexandra Patterson Kern, Avery D Kilgore, Nathan D Kilkenny, Victoria H Kilkenny, Saige D Killion, Meghan Lynn Kindel, Jessica Noel Kirchner, Katarina A Knoff, Mallory G Koca

  • Rachel Elizabeth Lamb, James Lang, Sarah E Lang, Cameron Lawrence, Kylie E Lewis, Sierra N Lopez, Madeline Taylor Loving

  • Logan Nicole Marney, Connor M Mayfield, Mackenzie J Mayfield, Mikaela McCabe, Kevin M Mcgraw, Audrey A Meacham, Nicholas J Mechler, Alexis K Medina, Kirsten A Mehrtens, Delaney M Miller, Blake M Montgomery, Sarah R Morgan, Kaley S Muir, Zoe Elizabeth Mulkey, Abbie Lyn Musson

  • Heather L Neely, Hayley Anne Nugent

  • Justice B Oehlert

  • Tevyn Ronald Pak, Bailey Parke, Joseph M Pennington, Ethan J Peters, Jane R Peterson, Matthew S Peterson, Leah Michele Pfeifer, Joshua D Plagge, Katherine Anne Poulose

  • Pranav S Raju, Alexander Paul Revis, Lucas W Ridings, William Rieke, Elisabeth D Ritenour, Autumn C Rodriguez, Greta Marie Rose, Sophie D Rosen, Mckayla M Ross, Gabrielle A Rossetti, Macie L Rouse, Lindsay K Roush, Avery E Rowcroft, Joseph T Rozier, Alexis D Rueger, Joseph Douglas Ruis, Hannah M Rust, Samuel Brendan Ryan

  • Katherine M Schau, Von Eric Paul Schnorf, Kaleigh E Schreiber, Trenton Glen Schroeder, Katie A Scott, Natalie I Shaw, Tyler J Shurley, Mitchell D Slocum, Jena T Smith, Katherine E Springer, Jarred J Stangohr, Ava E Stapp, Shawnee, Brooke Nicole Steiner, Jacob Steinle, Allyson L Steinmetz, Christa K Stenzel, Nadia Suhail, Grace Elaine Sulzman, Caitlyn E Sutherlin, Jacob Swearingen

  • Spencer W Taylor, Madison Kay Thomas, Sydney M Thompson

  • Madeline McKenzie Vasquez, Neyda Venzor, Nicholas J Vitale, Clayton Christopher Vlach

  • Reagan Mitchell Walsh, Richard McKinnon Walsh, Wendy Wang, Carson M Wapp, Jessica T Ward, Sydney R Ward, Catherine R Westin, Julia Rhys Wheeler, Reed Michael Williams and Geneva A Wood

