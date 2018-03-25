Shawnee students named to KU honor roll

More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2017 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 94 of 105 Kansas counties, 43 other states and territories, and 42 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and in the schools of Architecture, Design & Planning; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units.

Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school.

Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

The Shawnee students who made the list are: