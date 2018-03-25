SMNW 3rd, SMN 5th at girls district swim and dive meet

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and SM North girls swim and dive teams placed third and fifth, respectively, at the district meet on Saturday.

The Cougars' 200-yard medley team of Katelyn Dahl, Julie Johnson, Catie Wood and Bailey Cavin swam to a first-place time of 1:58.45. Dahl, Cavin, Johnson and Skylar Brogan added a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:01.43.

Cavin paced the Cougars with two third-place finishes in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles. Dahl also placed third in the 200-yard IM.

Johnson took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and tied for fourth in the 50 free. Celeste Gordon chipped in a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter dive.

Brogan (200-yard freestyle) and Thea Clark (500-yard freestyle) finished fifth in their respective events to round out the top-five performances for the Cougars.

The Indians were led by Brooke Howard, who finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and eighth in the 100 free. Howard joined Amanda Colburn, Greta Berg and Allie Kempfer on the Indians' seventh-place 200-yard freestyle relay.

Shawnee Mission East won the meet. Shawnee Mission South and SM West finished second and fourth, respectively.