Track and field roundup: SMNW, MV, SJA, SMN get first meet under their belts

The Shawnee Mission Northwest, St. James Academy, Mill Valley and SM North track and field teams competed in their first meet of the season last week.

Here's a rundown of how the Cougars, Jaguars, Thunder and Indians fared.

SMNW boys win JCCC Indoor Meet; Cougar girls 2nd

The SM Northwest boys garnered a first-place finish at the Johnson County Community College Indoor Meet on Friday.

The Cougars won the meet convincingly with 82 points, while Blue Valley and SM South followed in second and third with 31 and 29 points, respectively.

SM Northwest won nine different events on the boys side after getting first-place performances from Josh Sherfy (200-meter dash, time of 24.04), Hayden Goodpaster (400, 52.79), Seth Mosburg (pole vault, 13 feet), Zhanarden Vil (triple jump; 44 feet, 8 inches), Travis Morrison (shot put; 50 feet, 5.5 inches), Reid Stimach (discus; 135 feet, 4 inches) and Kaden Bower (javelin; 175 feet, 9 inches).

The Cougars also won the 4x400-meter and distance medley relays. Julian Gutierrez, Peyton Carder, Luc Winkelmolen and Goodpaster clocked in at 3:37.86 in the 4x400 relay. Luke Sabus, B.J. Harvey, Spencer Kaleko and Michael Scott won the distance medley relay with a time of 11:21.01.

Northwest swept the top three spots in the 400 and the pole vault. Carder and Kaleko finished second and third, respectively, behind Goodpaster in the 400. Andrew Naumann and Jonathan Sommerfield respectively followed Mosburg in second and third in the pole vault.

Vil posted second-place finishes in the long jump and 60 hurdles to give him three top-two finishes. The Cougars also received second-place performances from Sherfy (60), Michael Scott (1,600), Stimach (shot put) and Travis Morrison (discus). Harvey (200), Luke Sabus (1,600) and Bower (triple jump) contributed third-place finishes.

On the girls side, the Cougars finished second with 38 points. Blue Valley won the triangular with 60.5 points, and SM South took third with 35.5.

The Cougars had five event champions between Melissa Schmidt (400, 1:08.2), Riley Demo (1,600-meter run, 5:52.14), Abigail Kelly-Salo (pole vault, 11 feet), Sarah Petersen (discus, 96 feet) and Ava Graves (javelin; 111 feet, 7 inches).

Terri McCullough finished second in the 60-and 200-meter dashes. Petersen added a second-place finish in the shot put, while Abriel Jarrett followed Graves in third in the javelin.

Next up for SM Northwest will be the SM South Relays at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Mill Valley girls 1st, boys 2nd at home triangular

Mill Valley opened its season at home on Thursday in a triangular against St. Thomas Aquinas and Olathe North.

Mill Valley won the triangular on the girls side with 295. Olathe North and Aquinas followed in second and third, respectively, with 209 and 142 points.

The Jaguars won the 4x800 and 4x400-meter relays, and also had five individual champions. Four of the Jaguars' first-place finishers were in the running events between Heather Winne (100, 13.86), Evan Zars (300 hurdles, 51.02), Molly Haymaker (800, 2:26.81) and Delaney Kemp (3,200; 11:40.16). Abby Phillips won the pole vault after clearing a height on 8 feet, 6 inches.

Mill Valley did the most damage in the 300 hurdles by sweeping the top six spots. Erin Miller, Lucy Holland, Mallory Scheelk, Abby Miller and Aniston Cumbie followed Zars in second through sixth, respectively. Miller, Scheelk and Holland also took third through fifth, respectively, in the 100 hurdles.

The Jaguars also had three or more top-five finishers in the 100, 3,200, high jump, pole vault, triple jump and javelin.

Destiney Cain and Cumbie followed Winne in second and fourth, respectively, in the 100. Morgan Koca and Britton Nelson placed second and fifth, respectively, behind Kemp in the 3,200.

The Jaguars racked up the points in the field events. Macy Thomas finished second in the high jump and Erin Miller and Zars tied for third. Faith Dmyterko was the runner-up to Phillips in the pole vault with Lilly Fleetwood and Grace Hanson tying for fourth. Lydia McDaneld, Erin Miller, Mya Johnston and Hanson placed third through sixth, respectively, in the triple jump. Keme Platt, Adele Warford and Emma Fox took second through fourth, respectively, in the javelin.

Other individual runners-up for the Jaguars included Bella Hadden in the 400 and McDaneld in the long jump. Winne chipped in a third-place finish in the 200. The Jaguars' 4x100 relay teams took second and third.

The Jaguars also had seven first-place finishes on the boys side en route to taking second as a team with with 231.16 points. Aquinas edged Mill Valley for the team title with 237.33 points, while Olathe North took third with 197.5.

Mill Valley had three individual champions on the track and in the field, as well as the 4x400 relay.

The individual champions for the Jaguars included Blake Eaton (javelin; 151 feet, 3 inches), Steven Colling (triple jump; 39 feet, 9 inches), Harry Ahrenholtz (high jump, 6 feet), Mitch Dervin (800, 2:00.92), Ian Carroll (400, 51.60) and Darius Hightower (1,600; 4:52.95).

Ahrenholtz (triple jump) and Colling (100) posted two of the Jaguars' five second-place finishes. Trey Callahan (shot put), Michael Turner (400) and Eli Midyett (110 hurdles) were also event runners-up. Christian Roth (shot put), Ben Trauernicht (discus), Midyett (300 hurdles) and the 4x800 relay added third-place finishes.

Mill Valley will compete next at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth Invitational.

St. James girls 2nd, boys 4th at Belton Pirate Invitational

The St. James girls finished as runners-up at the Belton Pirate Invitational on Thursday.

Katie Moore led the way for the Thunder with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles after coming in with a time of 48.37. Jilli Jones followed in second.

Moore and Jones were joined by Hannah Robinson and Ali Yunger on the Thunder's second-place 4x400-meter relay team. Robinson also took third in the 800-meter run and Moore added a third-place finish in the high jump.

Ashley Wurtenberger (400) and Sarah Murrow (1,600) earned second-place finishes for St. James. Mary O'Connor rounded out the Thunder's top-three performances with a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run.

The St. James boys took fourth behind event champions John Matulis (1,600; 4:34.87) and Hudson Manning (300 hurdles, 42.57). Jack Moore was just .01 seconds behind Matulis in second in the 1,600.

St. James had two second-place finishes between Kane Feldman in the javelin and Charlie Wallace in the 3,200. Jack Albright added a third-place finish in the high jump.

The Thunder will be back in action with the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth Invitational. It will also be the first meet of the season for De Soto.

SMN girls 3rd, boys 4th at SM East quad

Shawnee Mission North kicked off its season on Friday at the SM East quad.

The SM North girls took third, and the boys finished fourth. The Lancers swept their home quad.

Kauilani Misipeka led the SM North girls by winning the shot put and the discus. Misipeka won the shot with a throw of 36 feet, 1 inch. She placed first in the discus with a mark of 99 feet, 8 inches.

The best event for the SM North girls was the 1,600, which saw the Indians sweep the top three spots. Katie Kasunic won it with a time of 5:26.38. Cassie Raines and Molly Ryan followed in second and third, respectively.

Cassie Davis chipped in a first-place time of 12:35.27 in the 3,200.

The SM North girls scored 47 points.

On the boys side, Ike Diggs paced the Indians by winning the 110 and 300 hurdles. Diggs clocked in with respective times of 15.64 and 41.58.

The other two champions for the SM North boys were Asher Molina with a time of 4:26.18 in the 1,600 and Cameron Heying after clearing 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault.

The event with the most placers for the SM North boys was the 800, as Zach Bell, Logan Jiskra and Blake Taylor finished second through fourth, respectively.

The SM North boys scored 63 points, but were only eight points out of first.

North will join Northwest at the SM South Relays on Saturday.