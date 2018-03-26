Learn to combat climate change in your own backyard

Curious about simple ways you can make a difference in your own backyard? If so, you’re invited to attend a special presentation by environmental scientist David Dods.

The free event will be held at 9 a.m. on April 7 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Avenue.

Dods will share ways to create more resilient landscapes in the face of climate change to maintain both a healthy environment and healthy communities.

He will also discuss land use planning, urban sprawl, climate change and other important environmental issues so we can make more informed decisions at the polls.