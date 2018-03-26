Local, international charities to benefit from Taste of Shawnee

There will be plenty of great food, all for a great cause, at the Taste of Shawnee fundraiser on April 7.

The event takes place from 3-6 p.m. at Shawnee Town 1929, and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Shawnee, with the Overland Park Regional Medical Center ER of Shawnee as the presenting sponsor.

Restaurant vendors and food trucks will offer a variety of delicious dishes to sample and boost charity at the same time.

Proceeds will be divided among Rotary International’s overseas polio eradication efforts, Shawnee Community Services, Newhouse, as well as local and international charities supported by the Rotary Club of Shawnee Foundation.

The $10 admission pass will include five “taste” tickets to be used to sample the dishes offered by participating restaurants.

Admission passes can be purchased at the gate, from any Rotary Club of Shawnee member, or at tasteofshawnee@gmail.com.

Children 5 and under do not need a gate pass.

The event will also feature live music and a variety of entertainment for the whole family.