Nine area basketball players earn KBCA all-state honors; MV’s Kaifes selected for All-Star game

Nine basketball players from the Shawnee area were named to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Class teams on Monday.

Mill Valley senior Cooper Kaifes highlighted the boys selections by earning Class 5A first-team honors and was picked for the KBCA All-Star game, which will take place at 8 p.m. on June 23 at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Area.

Kaifes guided the Jaguars to a fourth-place finish at the 5A state tournament. The Mill Valley senior finished his high school career as the Jaguars' all-time leading scorer. Kaifes will take his talents to Loyola-Chicago in the fall. The Ramblers, who have Blue Valley Northwest alumni Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson in their starting lineup, will take on Michigan in the Final Four at 5:09 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio. The winner will play Kansas or Villanova, which will tip at 7:49 p.m.

Mill Valley senior Evan Zars led the way for the area girls players by being named to the 5A first team. Zars helped the Jaguars reach the 5A girls state tournament. The senior forward has signed to play her college ball at St. Louis University.

Maranatha Christian Academy sophomore Jonathan Jackson was tabbed to the 2A boys second team after leading the Eagles to a 20-3 record and a spot in the sub-state title game.

Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Jordann Nachbar was picked as an honorable mention for the 6A girls squad. Nachbar led the Cougars to a 6A state tournament berth and will continue her basketball career at Ottawa alongside former SM Northwest teammate Emmalee Rose.

Mill Valley senior Ike Valencia joined Kaifes on the 5A boys team as an honorable mention. Valencia's decorated high school career included two state football titles and a state basketball crown.

Mill Valley junior Claire Kaifes earned a spot with Zars on the 5A girls squad as a honorable mention. Kaifes and fellow juniors Presley Barton and Trinity Knapp will return as starters next year for the Jaguars.

De Soto senior Jared Baruth was selected as an honorable mention to the 5A boys team after helping the Wildcats to a Frontier League title.

St. James senior Mary Goetz was named to the 5A girls team as an honorable mention. Goetz powered the Thunder to their second state tournament appearance in school history.

St. James sophomore Jack Moellers rounded out the all-state selections from the Shawnee area as an 5A boys honorable mention. Moellers joined Jackson in being the only underclassmen from the area to garner all-state honors.