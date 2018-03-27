Mill Valley girls soccer blanks Gardner Edgerton, 5-0

The Mill Valley girls soccer team had the ball in its half for the majority of its home opener on Monday against Gardner Edgerton, but despite controlling the tempo, the Jaguars only held a one-goal lead in the 50th minute.

Rather than harping on his team for not finishing on goal-scoring opportunities to put the game out of reach, Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof trusted the Jaguars to make the adjustments themselves.

The Jaguars continued to keep the pressure on the Trailblazers, and the goals started to come in a flurry in the final 30 minutes. After freshman Peyton Wagoner scored in the seventh minute, senior Cori Carver, sophomore Lanie Whitehill, freshman Madison Page and sophomore Ella Shurley found the back of the net in the second half to power the Jaguars to a 5-0 win over the Trailblazers.

"We told them at halftime that they just need to calm down. You could just tell that they were jittery," Vomhof said. "They weren't in their rhythm yet. They just needed to slow down and just figure stuff out.

"We (the coaching staff) kind of like to let teams do that and let them problem solve for themselves instead of dictating everything they do. They started figuring stuff out on their own. Once they start playing together more, they're going to figure out those problems on their own more often and we can kind of just let them go and guide them when we need to."

After scoring two goals in the Jaguars' varsity and JV games against Olathe West on Thursday, Wagoner got an easy one to give Mill Valley an early lead. Wagoner intercepted a pass on the edge of the attacking third and only had Gardner Edgerton keeper Anna Tropansky to beat. The Mill Valley freshman maneuvered around Tropansky before tapping in it.

"It's pretty good," Wagoner said. "I was really nervous coming in, but then once I started playing, the girls are all so nice and they just help me out the whole time."

Wagoner hasn't been the only freshman to make an immediate impact for the Jaguars. While Page is listed on the JV roster, Vomhof said that he will frequently move a player or two up to play at least a half of varsity throughout the season. Sixteen of the 19 players on the Mill Valley JV roster are freshmen.

"It's nice. We've got Delaney (Fields) and Wagoner that we've been playing each game and then we moved MJ (Page) today just to kind of give her a look for a half to see what she could do," Vomhof said. "It's nice. They've done a good job for us. Our numbers are a little bit lower, so some of those girls we'll be bringing up for games to get them at least a half or so."

The Jaguars came close to adding to their lead in the first half after earning several set pieces, but they were finally able to capitalize on one in the 50th. Mill Valley was awarded a corner kick after Tropansky made a save on a missile of a shot by Carver from the top of the 18-yard box. Carver would not be denied, though, as she scored on a header on the ensuing corner.

The floodgates opened for the Jaguars after Carver's goal. Whitehill and Page followed shortly after with goals in the 55th and 61st minutes. Shurley put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 76th minute.

"The first half, our problem was just finishing," Whitehill said. "We had about the same amount of shots, but the second half we just kind of got the hang of it and put more in."

Whitehill was one of the biggest bright spots for Vomhof against the Trailblazers. The Mill Valley coach hopes that her play on Monday is a sign of things to come.

"Lanie Whitehill did a great job tonight. I moved her into central mid just to see what she could do," Vomhof said. "I told her after the game when she came out that that's what I've been waiting from the last four weeks to see from her. That is where she left last season with us and that's just kind of the aggressive nature, the physical play — that's what I was wanting from her and it showed today. She was controlling that midfield with Payge (Bush) and some others that were in there."

With Whitehill and Bush setting the tempo in the midfield, the Mill Valley back line didn't have any problems with clearing any balls that got back to them — which made for an uneventful night for goalies Grace Goetsch and Bailey Heffernon.

Heffernon — an Iowa State signee — was sidelined all of last season with a knee injury. Goetsch rose to the occasion to help the Jaguars to a double-digit win season in Heffernon's absence. With Heffernon now healthy, Vomhof acknowledged that he has a unique, but nice problem to have.

"If one gets hurt, we've got the other one. Man, I really hope that neither one of them do," Vomhof said. "They're splitting time and they know that one is going to start one game and then the next game the other one is going to start. They also know that if we're in a big pressure game and one is rocking and rolling, we're not going to disrupt the flow unless we need to.

"I've told them that we may be in that situation in the second half and if that person that's rocking and rolling starts falling apart or things go wrong, then they're there to take over. They understand. They're both really good goalkeepers and we're lucky to have both of them."

Goetsch got the start against the Trailblazers. After shutting out Gardner Edgerton for the first 40 minutes, Goetsch helped Heffernon warm up to play in the second half. Vomhof has been impressed by the unselfishness of both keepers.

"It has been nice because some kids can kind of get in their own head about it, but they're both very understanding. They're both intelligent young ladies. They're players where it's not about them," Vomhof said. "They're going to do their best when they're in. They support on the sideline — one is yelling for the other telling her "good save" and things like that. They're very supportive of one another so far."

The Jaguars (2-0) have outscored their opponents, 9-0, so far this season. Mill Valley will try to keep rolling at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with a home match against Olathe North.