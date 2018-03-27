Shawnee resident helps mark Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Stage 3 colon cancer survivor and Shawnee resident Beth Kornegay recently met with Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer as he signed a proclamation making March “Colon Cancer Awareness Month”.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of death from cancer.

Colorectal cancer affects people in all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people age 50 and older.

The department’s website states if everyone age 50 and older were screened regularly, six out of 10 deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented.

To participate in colon cancer awareness month, people are encouraged to talk to family, friends and other community members about the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 50.

Families and friends are encouraged to exercise together, to prevent the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Participants are also encouraged to share information or stories on social media, using the hashtags #ColonCancerMonth and #preventcoloncancer.

For more information about colon cancer or colon cancer awareness month, please visit healthfinder.gov or cdc.gov.