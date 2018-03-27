Shawnee student receives academic scholarship

Mill Valley High School senior Miranda Toland recently was awarded an academic scholarship by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2018-19 academic year.

She received the Trustee's Academic Scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement. The Trustees’ Academic Scholarship is an annual $10,000 scholarship which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $40,000.

OBU President Dr. David W. Whitlock presented a certificate of recognition to each 2018 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee, Okla.