Shawnee student receives academic scholarship

Mill Valley High School senior Miranda Toland receives her scholarship.

By Staff Report

March 27, 2018

Mill Valley High School senior Miranda Toland recently was awarded an academic scholarship by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2018-19 academic year.

She received the Trustee's Academic Scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement. The Trustees’ Academic Scholarship is an annual $10,000 scholarship which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $40,000.

OBU President Dr. David W. Whitlock presented a certificate of recognition to each 2018 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee, Okla.

