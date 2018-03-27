Today's news
Shawnee student recognized
March 27, 2018
The Model United Nations team from Johnson County Community College received an Outstanding Delegation and Delegates’ Choice award, as well as two honorable mention awards, at the 2018 Midwest Model United Nations Conference.
The conference recently took place in St. Louis, Mo. The JCCC team portrayed France and Ireland.
Jazmin Burch, of Shawnee, was one of three JCCC students recognized for their work on the Economic and Social Council Plenary session.
