Shawnee youth enjoy a rollin’ good weekend

The Nieman, Broken Arrow and Ray Marsh elementary school marble clubs exhibited their handmade marble tracks for prizes on nine tables court-side at the NAIA men’s basketball championship on March 17 at the Community Auditorium.

The Nieman marble club used tubing to channel the marble from the “WaterFall” track to the “Tripple Dropper” track.

The club earned two first place ribbons for complexity and innovation.

Broken Arrow incorporated a plastic pipe to funnel the marble to a lower-level “Figure 8” track supported by giant Tinker Toys.

The club won first place fort the most challenging track.

Ray Marsh used PVC pipe to build a double-decker.

The club own first place for ingenuity.

All three clubs are led by Rich Maxwell, a well-known marble enthusiast.

In addition to the elementary school clubs, he also teaches marble lessons around the Kansas City area and holds marble camps for youth.

Maxwell has an entire basement filled with around 30,000 marbles and he has written a book about marble collecting.