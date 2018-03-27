Trucks and Big Rigs kid event to be held April 14

A popular special event which lets kids get an up-close look at big rigs, tractors, and all types of equipment will be returning to The Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park on April 14.

The event, ‘Trucks and Big Rigs for Kids’ will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on in the parking lot at The Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee.

This event is for all ages, but parents are encouraged to bring their little ones out to meet and greet trucks, tractors, construction, and city vehicles up close.

They’ll have the opportunity to crawl, climb, and sit in the driver’s seat while visiting with the real-life operators of these vehicles.

The first 100 children will get a free construction worker hat.

Admission to this three-hour event is free, but a donation of $10 per participant vehicle is suggested.

Proceeds benefit the district’s Special Olympics and Special Populations programs.