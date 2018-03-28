Today's news
Baseball roundup: St. James, De Soto lose one-run games
March 28, 2018
The St. James and De Soto baseball teams both suffered 2-1 losses on Tuesday.
The Thunder fell to Blue Valley West, while the Wildcats lost to Shawnee Heights.
Garrett Gasaway ripped an RBI single for St. James to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. The Jaguars answered with a run in the home half of the inning and won it in the bottom of the seventh.
The Thunder (1-3) will play next against Bishop Miege at 5 p.m. Monday at Mid America Sports Complex.
De Soto mounted a seventh-inning rally after trailing, 2-0, after six, but was unable to tie it up. Connor Strouse smacked an RBI single to cut the deficit in half. The T-Birds scored their runs in the third and the fifth.
The Wildcats (0-1) will have a quick turnaround, as they'll travel to Baldwin tonight. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
