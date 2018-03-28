Girls soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha, SM North, SMNW earn first wins

The De Soto, Maranatha, Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest girls soccer teams all won their first games of the season on Tuesday.

De Soto 6, Louisburg 0

De Soto coasted to a 6-0 win over Louisburg. Mackenzie Mohl and Caitlin Walton scored two goals apiece. Jordan Zade and Jasmine Diaz also put one in the back of the net. Taylor Rogers notched the shutout.

The Wildcats (1-0-1) will play host to Olathe North at 6 p.m. Friday.

Maranatha 3, Tonganoxie 1

Gina Favero netted a hat trick to power Maranatha to a 3-1 win over Tonganoxie. Favero has four goals through the Eagles' first two games.

The Eagles (1-0-1) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. on April 5 at Eudora.

SM North 2, Atchison 0

KyLee Marshall and Mackenzie Vielhauer scored to propel Shawnee Mission North to a 2-0 victory over Atchison. Marshall scored in the first half off of a rebound from a shot by Vielhauer. Vielhauer added an insurance goal in the second half. Chanelle Boldridge got the shutout for the Indians.

North (1-1-1) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Christian.

SM Northwest 1, Olathe North 0

Tatum Schuerman scored with nine minutes left to guide Shawnee Mission Northwest to a 1-0 win against Olathe North. Kelley Dungan earned the shutout in goal for the Cougars.

Northwest (1-1-1) will return to the pitch against Blue Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Blue Valley Northwest 1, St. James 0; Olathe South 3, St. James 2

St. James finished eighth in the Bob Durig Mo-Kan Challenge after falling to Blue Valley Northwest, 1-0, on Monday and to Olathe South, 3-2, on Tuesday.

Blue Valley Northwest scored on an own goal to upend St. James in the consolation semifinals.

Annie Caldwell and Paige Miranda scored for the Thunder in the seventh-place game against Olathe South.

The Thunder (0-3) will play next at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Miege.