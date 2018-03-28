Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps BVW; SMN shuts out SME

The Mill Valley softball team opened its season with a sweep of Blue Valley West on Tuesday.

Mill Valley won Game 1, 10-4, and Game 2, 13-2.

The bats were hot for Mill Valley from the get-go in Game 1. Mill Valley jumped on BV West with a four-run first inning and never trailed.

Peyton Moeder went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace Mill Valley.

Lauren Florez contributed in the circle and in the batter's box for MV. Florez tossed a complete game — allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out five and walking one. The Mill Valley sophomore helped her own cause at the dish by going 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Haley Puccio and Payton Totzke both chipped in a hit and an RBI.

Mill Valley and BV West were knotted at 2-2 after two innings in Game 2 before MV broke the game open with an eight-run third.

Moeder set the tone again from the leadoff spot — going 2 for 5 with six RBIs. Lilly Blecha led MV with three base knocks after going 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Jess Garcia and Ava Bredwell both went 2 for 4 at the plate. Garcia drove in two runs, and Bredwell also had an RBI. Grace Lovett added two RBIs and three runs scored.

Callie Shryock picked up the win in Game 2 after limiting BV West to two runs on five hits over six innings. Shryock struck out three and only walked one.

Mill Valley (2-0) will try to keep rolling at 4:30/6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley District Athletic-Complex-Switzer.

SM North 16, SM East 0

Shawnee Mission North senior Hannah Redick tossed a one-hitter, and Sami Walker blasted the Indians' first home run of the season in a 16-0 win over SM East.

Redick struck out seven and didn't allow a walk in five innings of work.

Walker and Leksi Macan both went 4 for 4 to highlight the Indians' 18-hit attack. Along with her two-run shot in the fifth, Walker had a team-high six RBIs and two runs scored. Macan knocked two runs in and scored four times.

Alyssa Romary, Dallas Drakulich, Jessica Romero and Michelle Zehr added two hits apiece. Romary and Abby Rankin drove in two runs each. Romary, Drakulich, Romero and Zehr all scored twice. Adie Basey added an RBI and a run scored.

The Indians (1-0) will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Free State.

Bonner Springs 5, De Soto 4; Bonner Springs 9, De Soto 2

De Soto dropped its first two games of the season after losing both games of a doubleheader against Bonner Springs.

The Wildcats lost Game 1, 5-4, and Game 2, 9-2.

De Soto faced a 5-0 deficit before rallying for three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Carly Bodenhausen and Avery Karlin both went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Jordan Diehl hit a two-run double for the Wildcats in Game 2.

De Soto will play next at 4:30/6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill.