Swimming roundup: De Soto 3rd, SM North 5th at Lawrence Invitational

The De Soto and Shawnee Mission North swim and dive teams placed third and fifth, respectively, at the Lawrence Invitational on Tuesday.

Lawrence High won its home meet by more than 200 points. Lansing and SM West took second and fourth, respectively.

Liz Schottler finished third in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard butterfly to lead the Wildcats. Kenzie and Haley Dalrymple, Schottler and Alyssa Wernimont also placed third in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.

Nicole Schottler chipped in a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, and was joined by Erin Parker, Lauren Mallicoat and Sydney Ames on the Wildcats' fourth-place 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Wernimont (100-yard breaststroke) and Kenzie Dalrymple (100-yard backstroke) added fifth-place finishes in their respective events.

North received five fifth-place finishes — two of which came from Brooke Howard in the 200 IM and the 100 free. Greta Berg (200 free), Cameron Lewis (1-meter dive) and Emily Venzor (100 butterfly) finished fifth in their respective events.

De Soto will return to the pool at 4 p.m. Monday for a meet at Chisholm Trail Middle School. North will host its next meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.