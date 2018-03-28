Track and field roundup: Mill Valley sweeps Leavenworth Invitational

The Mill Valley track and field teams won the Leavenworth Invitational on Tuesday.

The Mill Valley boys posted a team score of 138.5. Leavenworth came in second with 91 points. St. James and De Soto finished third and sixth, respectively, with 74 and 60 points.

On the girls side, the Jaguars won the meet with 130.33 points. St. James followed in second with 121.83 points, while De Soto took fifth with 44.

Mill Valley's Mitch Dervin highlighted the meet by winning the boys 800-and 1,600-meter runs with respective times of 2:03.25 and 4:31.21. Dervin was joined by Ian Carroll, Nico Gatapia and Michael Turner on the Jaguars' third-place 4x400-meter relay team.

The Jaguars' 4x800-meter relay team of Nico Gatapia, Justin Grega, Greg Haynes and Darius Hightower earned a second-place finish. Carroll (400-meter dash) and Greg Haynes (800) added runner-up performances. Matt Turner rounded out the top-three finishers for the Jaguars in the running events after

Ben Trauernicht led the Jaguars in the field events with a first-place throw of 132 feet, 7 inches in the discus.

Trey Callahan (shot put), Harry Ahrenholtz (high jump) and Blake Eaton (javelin) finished second in their respective events. Christian Roth and Steven Colling chipped in respective third-place finishes in the shot put and the triple jump.

The Mill Valley girls received first-place finishes from Delaney Kemp and Keme Platt. Kemp clocked in at 5:23.40 to win the 1,600, while Platt finished first in the javelin with a throw of 106 feet.

The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams both placed second. The 4x400 team was comprised of Bella Hadden, Molly Haymaker, Lydia McDaneld and Evan Zars. The 4x800 team consisted of Haymaker, Britton Nelson, Molly Ricker and Camryn Coleman.

Haymaker (800), Nelson (3,200), Zars (high jump) and McDaneld (triple jump) chipped in second-place individual finishes as well. The Jaguars also had six third-place finishers between Heather Winne (200), Hadden (400), Zars (300 hurdles), Adele Warford (javelin), Lily Fleetwood (pole vault) and Erin Miller (triple jump).

The St. James girls team won six events en route to its second-place finish. The 4x400 (Ashley Wurtenberger, Jilli Jones, Hannah Robinson, Emma Gossman) and 4x800 (Sarah Murrow, Katie Moore, Mary Goetz, Ali Yunger) set the tone for the Thunder with respective times of 4:28.70 and 10:07.06.

Jones (800, time of 2:23.76), Murrow (3,200; 11:24.27), Moore (300 hurdles, 48.90) and Gossman (long jump; 15 feet, 4.5 inches) garnered individual event titles as well.

The Thunder's 4x100 relay team of Wurtenberger, Gossman, Lexi Streeter and Gabbi Taylor came through with one of St. James' five second-place finishes. Goetz (400), Mary O'Connor (1,600), Taylnn Rome (100 hurdles) and Maddie Russell (javelin) were also event runners-up. Robinson added a third-place finish in the 1,600.

Two school records were broken for the St. James boys on Tuesday. Jack Moore won the 3,200 with a school-record time of 9:42.82. Wyatt Grable took third in the discus with a school-record throw of 129 feet, 10 inches.

Moore, John Matulis, Alex Rickert and Juan Ballesteros won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:27.98. Hudson Manning garnered the Thunder's other first-place finish after posting a time of 43.73 in the 300 hurdles.

Manning was joined by Jack Petz, Will Sharpton and Zack Rodina on the Thunder's third-place 4x100 relay team. Zach Schieffer (110 hurdles), Kane Feldman (javelin) and Jack Albright (high jump) also had third-place finishes.

Martin Searcy highlighted the meet for De Soto by winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.77.

The Wildcats had three second-place finishes on the boys side between Exavier Jackson (100), Trevor Watts (200) and Sam Hubert (3,200). Zach Titus (shot put) and Henry Cahoone (high jump) paced the Wildcats in the field events with fourth-place finishes. Watts also took fourth in the 100.

De Soto had two top-four finishers in the shot put, discus and long jump. Kelsey Heer finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Emily Fuhr placed third in both events. Linnea Searls and Faith Burford finished second and fourth, respectively, in the long jump.

The 4x800 relay team of Erin Pickert, Mackenzie Leisten, Rylie McDaniel and Justine Wheeler led the Wildcats on the track with a fourth-place finish.